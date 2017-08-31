World champion Chan takes two Englsh titles

Peterborough Athletic Club’s newly crowned world champion picked up more gold medals at the England Under 15/17 Championships at Bedford at the weekend.

Karim Chan (16), who suffers from autism, won the long jump title at the inaugural World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Nottwil, Switzerland, earlier in the month with a leap of 6.16m.

Elizabeth Taylor (left) made the podium at the England Under 15 Championships.

And the Femi Akinsanya-trained athlete was back on top of the podium at Bedford after taking the T20 100m title in a new personal best 11.77 seconds and the F20 long jump with 6.10m.

PAC also had another member make the podium as Elizabeth Taylor produced a superb performance to take the bronze medal in the Under 15 girls 300m.

The 13 year-old sprinter was only aiming to make the final so was over the moon after making the podium.

Taylor, coached by Ron Crosby, got to the final by finishing second in her heat with a PB of 41.29.

In the final she improved again running 40.89. She had gone into the competition with a PB of 41.7.

She is now ranked sixth in the country, holds the PAC record for the 300m for Under 15 girls and still has another year in this age group.

Tia Anderson of Durham Harriers took gold and Macey Morris of Newport Harriers the silver.

Lewis Davey (PAC) moved down a distance, testing himself over the 200m. He finished sixth in his heat of the Under 17 men’s sprint in a time of 22.43 seconds.

A handful of Nene Valley Harriers were also in action at Bedford on Saturday for the England.

William Hughes qualified for the Under 17 200m final with a 21.86 clocking but had a disappointing run in the final, finishing outside the medals in a time of 22.14.

Flo Brill narrowly missed out on a place in the final when running an 800m personal best of 2:19.98 in the Under 15 race

Aaron Hunt ran a PB of 4:01.72 to qualify for the Under 17 1500m final.

Sadly he took a knock early in the race and trailed in 12th in 4:07.53.

Freddie Fraser finished sixth in the Under 15 80m hurdles after qualifying from his heat in second place. Fraser’s time of 11.86 in the final was slower than his qualifying time of 11:60.

Kai Harrison finished 11th in the Under 17 discus, throwing a distance of 40.06.

n Sixteen year-old Archie Rainbow ran an 800m PB of 1;59.67 when finishing as runner-up at the Charnwood Open meeting on Saturday, while his 14 year-old sister Ellie also recorded a PB, setting a time of 5:40.96 in the 1500m .