Wonderful weekend on south coast for high-flying Harriers

Nene Valley Harriers were celebrating on two fronts after a wonderful weekend away on the south coast.

On Saturday in Southampton the club’s senior mixed team secured a fifth straight win in the Southern League to clinch the Division One title and then on Sunday in Portsmouth the senior men gained promotion from Division Four of the British League.

Men’s team manager Tim Needham said: “It was a hard weekend for the club both logistically and competition-wise but thanks to the selfless efforts of many members we came through it with flying colours.

“To win five matches on the trot to claim the Southern League Division One title for the second time in three seasons was a fine achievement and we defeated some big-name clubs along the way - clubs like Thames Valley Harriers, Belgrade, Blackheath & Bromley and Southampton.

“The men stayed over in Hampshire for the deciding final British League match in Portsmouth and although the previous day’s efforts took their toll on the performance level, the boys dug deep for the cause.

“They showed plenty of courage to finish a very close third behind a strong home team and the champions Trafford to secure promotion back to Division Three after being relegated last season by one match point out of 1,200!

“All in all it was a memorable weekend for the club.”

The British League success was down to members from across the board.

Needham described it as “a very young and spirited team backed up by the old-timers”.

On the track Under 17 sprinter Ronan Rawlings clocked a cracking 10.92 for second place in the 100m A race while the young middle distance runners - Under 20s Aaron Hunt and Ollie Bowling and Under 23 James Mc Crae - all stuck to their tasks manfully despite having raced hard the previous day.

In the field events Under 20 shot putter Ben Stephens threw over 13 metres for a B string win and Isaac Huskisson, another Under 20, scored well in the hammer after recovering from a fractured arm.

Under 20 jumpers Grigorij Kondratovic, Calum Winchester-Wright and Cipriano Miranda all fared well with the latter having a storming day that included three personal bests.

At the other end of the age scale David Brown picked up a 400m win on his return from the European Masters Championships in Denmark where he was in the 4x400m gold medal winning team.

And there were the usual solid contributions from long-serving club stalwarts like Sean Reidy, Simon Achurch and David Bush.

Star thrower Martin Tinkler was a double A winner in the shot and discus with other A string successes coming from Sean Garmory (400m) and Sam Richards (long jump).

Needham added: “Comparing our results with those in Division Three matches this season suggests we should do well next year but we still need to recruit a few more bodies to take the pressure off the middle distance runners covering too many events.”

BRITISH LEAGUE DIVISION FOUR

Nene Valley Harriers results:

400m hurdles: A 2 Sean Reidy 57.66, B 1 David Bush 62.13; 800m - A 4 James McCrae 1.57.75, B 4 Oliver Bowling 2.02.71; 100m - A 2 Ronan Rawlings 10.92, B 1 Okoh Gideon 10.99; 3000m steeplechase - A 5 James McDonald 11.56.04, B 4 Rio Chilvers 11.58.17; 110m hurdles - A 4 Sean Reidy 20.64, B 3 David Bush 19.87; 400m - A 1 Sean Garmory 50.62, B 1 David Brown 51.62; 1500m - A 4 Aaron Hunt 4.10.89, B 2 James McCrae 4.16.91; 200m - A 4 Ronan Rawlings 22.68, B 4 Callum Crosby 23.34; 5000m - A 4 Michael Channing 16.09.70, B 4 Sean Beard 17.54.20; 4x100m - 2 Sean Garmory, Ronan Rawlings, Callum Crosby, Okoh Gideon 44.49; 4x400m - 3 David Brown, Sean Garmory, Abraham Jones, Sean Reidy 3.31.93.

Hammer - A 3 Isaac Huskisson 44.20, B 2 Simon Achurch 39.98; Long Jump - A 1 Sam Richards 6.73, B 2 Cipriano Miranda 6.38; Pole Vault - A 3 Carl Titman 3.60, B 3 Grigorij Kondratovic 3.20; High Jump - A 2 Cipriano Mirdanda 1.90, B 1 Grigorij Kondratovic 1.75; Discus - A 1 Martin Tinkler 42.68, B 3 Simon Achurch 31.79; Triple Jump - A 3 Callum Winchester-Wright 13.43, B 1 Cipriano Miranda 13.34; Javelin - A 3 Alexander Ingham 49.83, B 2 David Bush 40.15; Shot - A 1 Martin Tinkler 14.72, B 1 Ben Stephens 13.16.

Southern League Division One

Nene Valley Harriers results:

Men

100m - A 1 Ronan Rawlings 11.3, B 3 Abraham Jones 12.4; 200m - A 1 Ronan Rawlings 23.1, B 2 Callum Crosby 23.6; 400m - A 1 Sean Garmory 51.3, B 3 Abraham Jones 53.8; 800m - A 1 Aaron Hunt 1:59.3, B 1 Ollie Bowling 2:00.0; 1500m - A 2 James McCrae 4:09.8, B 1 Ollie Bowling 4:19.5; 5000m - A 3 Michael Channing 16:33.6, B 4 Sean Beard 18:06.1; 110m hurdles - A 2 Sean Reidy 16.9, B 2 Adam Fidgett 20.2; 400m hurdles - A 3 Sean Reidy 60.8, B 1 David Bush 61.5; 2000m steeplechase - A 4 James MacDonald 5:55.9, B 1 Rio Chilvers 6:06.2; High Jump - A 1 Cipriano Miranda 1.81, B 1 Grigorij Kondratovic 1.70; Pole Vault - A 2 Carl Titman 3.70, B 2 Grigorij Kondratovic 3.50; Long Jump - A 1 Cipriano Miranda 6.26, B 2 Lewis Cunningham 5.40; Triple Jump - A 1 Cipriano Miranda 13.25, B 1 Callum Winchester-Wright 13.16; Shot - A 1 Martin Tinkler 14.34, B 1 Benjamin Stephens 13.24; Discus - A 2 Martin Tinkler 39.28, B 3 Simon Achurch 31.41; Hammer - A 1 Isaac Huskisson 42.88, B 1 Simon Achurch 41.74; Javelin - A 3 David Bush 44.49, B 3 Simon Achurch 37.99; 4x100m - 2 Nene Valley 45.4; 4x400m - 1 Nene Valley 3:32.8.

Women

100m - A 2 Emily Maltby 12.9, B 3 Megan Pusey 13.9; 200m - A 4 Megan Pusey 28.9, B 3 Ellie Mae Stokes 30.2; 400m - A 2 Megan Pusey 63.4, B 2 Rosie Jacobs 65.9; 800m - A 3 Emma Randall 2:24.8, B 4 Chloe Pavey 2:33.5; 1500m - A 4 Emma Randall 5:04.2, B 4 Chloe Pavey 5:19.8; 3000m - A 4 Imogen Woodard 12:30.5, B 4 Saskia Hunt 14:01.8; 100m hurdles - A 2 Emily Maltby 16.9, B 1 Rosie Jacobs 18.2; 400m hurdles - A 1 Rosie Jacobs 71.4; 2000m steeplechase - A 3 Rosie Fresen 9:53.4, B 3 Devon Spencer 12:44.3; High Jump - A 3 Emily Maltby 1.50, B 2 Rosie Jacobs 1.45; Pole Vault - A 3 Rosie Fresen 3.00, B 1 Devon Spencer 2.30; Long Jump - A 2 Emily Maltby 5.26, B 1 Ellie Mae Stokes 4.99l Triple Jump - A 2 Emily Maltby 11.35, B 2 Ellie Mae Stokes 10.84; Shot - A 1 Becki Hall 12.39, B 1 Lydia Church 9.94; Discus - A 3 Becki Hall 30.18, B 3 Kelly Lawrence 27.85; Hammer - A 2 Lydia Church 35.56, B 2 Kelly Lawrence 25.85; Javelin - A 3 Ellie Mae Stokes 29.32, B 3 Alex Stubley 18.72; 4x100m - 4 Nene Valley Harriers 54.9; 4x400m - 3 Nene Valley Harriers 4:37.3.