William wins North title

Sprinter William Hughes won a gold medal at the Northern Under 17 Championships in Leigh on Sunday.

The Nene Valley Harrier scorched to victory in his heat in 23.15 and then raced home first in the final in 22.42 - well clear of runner-up Joseph Connelly of Carlisle, who clocked 23.43.

Jasmine Allen of Nene Valley Harriers was also in action at the championships and she finished in eighth place in the long jump with a leap of 5.19m.

The event was won by Bethan Murray of Stockport with 5.62m.