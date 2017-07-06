Whizzkid William can conquer All-England

Nene Valley Harriers sprint pair William Hughes and Ronan Rawlings, and Peterborough Athletic Club middle-distance runner Lewis Davey are the local athletes most fancied to win a medal at the big English Schools Track & Field Championships taking place in Birmingham tomorrow (July 7) and Saturday.

Hughes (16), a Spalding Grammar School pupil, goes for Lincolnshire in the intermediate boys 200m and he’s looking to make the top three for the third year in a row.

In 2015 he won a bronze medal in the junior boys 200m and last year he claimed the silver in the intermediate boys 200m.

The formbook suggests he could well complete the full set of medals with a gold this time round.

He goes into the prestigious event at the Alexander Stadium ranked number two in the UK after clocking a personal best 21.8 at the Anglian Schools Championships in Cambridge a fortnight ago.

His Nene Valley team-mate Ronan Rawlings, who will be running in Cambridgeshire colours, also clocked a new PB at those Anglian Schools Championships to send him soaring up the UK rankings.

He’s ranked five over 100m at Under 15 level with a scorching 10.8 and if he can repeat that sort of form he should reach the junior boys 100m final.

Davey is also well up in the UK rankings. In fact he’s at number two for the Under 17 400m with a PB of 48.8 set at Mile End in a Southern League fixture in May.

Expect to see him in the intermediate boys 400m final on Saturday afternoon.

Another PAC middle distance ace in action will be Daniel Mees. Last year he smashed his PB on the way to claiming a silver medal for Cambridgshire in the senior boys 800m in 1.51.87.

He’s not quite reproduced that sort of pace since - his best this year is 1.52.21 - but he’s a man who rises to the occasion and could well spring another surprise in the senior boys 800m.

Local athletes in the

Cambridgshire team:

Inter Boys: 100m - Ronan Rawlins; Discus - Kai Harrison.

Senior Boys: 800m - Daniel Mees.

Junior Girls: 200m - Elizabeth Taylor.

Senior Girls: 100m hurdles - Jamelia Henson; High Jump - Megan Porter; Pole Vault - Holly Brown; Shot - Priscilla Dadzie.

Local athletes in the

Lincolnshire team:

Junior Boys: 80m hurdles - Freddie Fraser; 100m - William Kong.

Inter Boys: Long Jump - Lee Addison; 400m - Lewis Davey; 200m- William Hughes; 1500m - Aaron Hunt; 800m - Archie Rainbow.

Senior Boys: 100m - Callum Winchester-Wright.

Junior Girls: 1500m - Flo Brill; 75m hurdles - Katie Callcut; 75m hurdles - Francesca Fenwick.

Inter Girls: Long Jump - Jasmine Allen.

Senior Girls: Triple Jump - Bethany Denial; 800m - Megan Ellison.