TRACK & FIELD: Debut delight for Donovan

Young Nene Valley Harrier Donovan Capes has just completed a terrific first competitive season of track and field athletics.

The 12 year-old from Spalding, grandson of British shot putt legend Geoff Capes, finished his 2017 season at number one in the UK Under 13 discus rankings and at number two in the shot.

He won titles at the Northern Indoor Championships and outdoors at the Lincolnshire AAA, Lincolnshire Schools, Eastern and Inter-Counties Championships. He won Championship Best Performance awards at both the Lincs AAA and Inter-Counties meetings.

Competing for Nene Valley in the Eastern Young Athletes League and the East Anglian League, he won nine out of nine in both the shot and discus and attained five long jump wins as well.

Donovan is now looking forward to starting his rugby season and transferring all of his power and talent onto the rugby field for the undefeated Spalding Under 13 team.