Tinkler’s Southern silver

Martin Tinkler of Nene Valley Harriers won a silver medal at the South of England Championships at Crystal Palace.

His fifth throw of 14.69m was enough to give him second spot behind Newham and Essex Beagles’ Matthew Baptiste, who threw 15.72m.

The championship best performance of 21.36m was set back in 1976 by Tinkler’s coach Geoff Capes.

Jamie Horne of Peterborough AC just missed out on a medal when taking fourth place in the Under 20 high jump with 1.95m.

Two Peterborough Athletic Club hurdlers reached finals.

Jamelia Henson finished sixth in the Under 20 100m hurdles final in 15.95 and Megan Sims placed seventh in the Under 20 400m hurdles in 70.55.

Henson also finished sixth in the Under 20 triple jump with 10.63m.

Other local results

Senior Men’s 5,000m: 15 Stuart Haw (Peterborough AC) 16.02.64.

n Nene Valley’s Ben Stephens and Becki Hall were both bronze medallists at the North of England Championships in Manchester.

Stephens was third in both the Senior Men’s and the Under 20 shot with respective distances of 13.61m and 14.79m while Hall gained the same position in the Senior Women’s shot with 11.89m. Both athletes are coached by Geoff Capes.