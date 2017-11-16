Team success for Nene Valley Harriers girls and PAC men

Have your say

Nene Valley Harriers’ Under 17 girls showed their mettle at West Glebe Park, Corby, on Saturday with victory in the North Midlands Cross-Country League.

The talented trio of Josie Fortune, Amber Park and Ellie Piccaver finished sixth, seventh and ninth respectively to register a comfortable win over their main league rivals, Corby AC and Derby AC.

With two of the four fixtures completed, Nene Valley are sitting in second position behind Derby AC.

The senior men’s race was a triumph for Peterborough AC, as they won the team event with Nene Valley also faring well, finishing fourth out of 22 clubs.

The race was won quite brilliantly by leading local talent Aaron Scott, now running for Lincoln Wellington AC.

In an impressive display of frontrunning the Stamford-based speedster galloped round the testing 10k course in a time of 30:10, giving him a victory margin of 20 seconds.

Peterborough AC were led home by Ben Heron who finished sixth in 31:39.

Five runners score in the senior men’s race, and Heron received excellent support from Steve Robinson (9th), Shaun Walton (13th), Phil Martin (14th) and James Whitehead (17th).

PAC also had a B team competing of Simon Fell (22nd), Kirk Brawn (34th), Nick Stone (39th), Nathan Popple (79th), Olly Mason (118th) and Ricky Bellett (126th).

PAC are now placed second in the team standings and team manager Steve Hall said: “I have never seen PAC look so spectacular. Right across the 11 guys representing the club today, you could see how they were all pushing each other. Again it shows how hard this group has been training under the guidance of Paul Larkins and Andy Barber.”

Nene Valley were led by 24th placed Micheal Channing, with teenager Bradley Allen next home in 42nd position.

Nene Valley had several key runners absent because of a clash with the regional schools cross-country, but the strength in depth at the club stood them in good stead.

The Under 15 girls just missed out on emulating the Under 17s, finishing a close second to Rushcliffe AC. Flo Brill in fourth, sixth-placed Ella Robinson and Katie Tasker, who finished 11th, were the scorers for Nene Valley.

Evie Hemmings in 16th led the Nene Valley Under 11s challenge with the team placing sixth.

Sarah Caskey of Peterborough AC was top local in the senior ladies race in 16th place, three positions clear of Nene Valley’s Emma Randle. Nene Valley finished sixth team with PAC 16th.

Harriers Under 13 boys were runners-up to Derby AC, with Kai Chilvers running to a fine third place. Chilvers was ably supported by Jacob Bush (9th), Alex Roberts (13th) and Joseph Rendell (14th).

Peterborough AC claimed eighth position, and were led home by 16th-placed Oliver Beasley.

Aaron Hunt came in seventh for Nene Valley in the Under 17 race, and Callum Dalliday’s 10th place assisted by Archie Rainbow in 16th helped the club finish as the third team.

The Nene Valley Under 15s finished sixth team with Harvey Hancock in 17th position, while the Under 11s were ninth and were led home by 36th-placed Noah Fell.

Other PAC placings:

U11 girls - Lola Gaches 28th; Faith Perkins 31st

U11 boys - Joshua Wiles 23rd.

U13 girls - Jasmine Heron 32nd.

U13 boys - Lewis Wiles 21st.

Under 15 boys - Joshua Armstrong 45th.

Under 17 boys - Jacob Fox 22nd; Aiden Painter 30th.

Senior women - Wendy Perkins 73rd.