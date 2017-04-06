Taylor makes a flying start to her track season in California

Nene Valley Harrier Charlotte Taylor continued to enhance her reputation on the world stage with a stunning run over 10,000m at the Stanford Invitational meeting in California.

The San Francisco University student obliterated her previous personal best (PB), running 32:11.80 and finishing fourth in a high-class field containing many internationals and Olympians.

Not only did Taylor run a world-class time, but she finished four seconds inside the qualifying mark for the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in London in August, and finished hot on the heels of Rio Olympics 5,000m finalist Eilish McColgan.

Afterwards a cock-a-hoop Taylor said: “I’m delighted with how the race went and the time I ran.

“I’ve been training well and I was targeting a sub 33-minute run going into the race, but I didn’t expect to break that barrier by so much.”

The 23 year-old former world Under 20 triathlon gold medallist described how she came into her own in the second half of the race.

She added: “I was in the chasing pack through the first half of the race, but I felt comfortable and so was able to start closing down the gap to some of the girls falling off the back of the lead pack during the latter stages of the race.

“That really helped me to stay engaged and maintain my pace during the second half of the race.”

After her incredible run Taylor is ranked 20th on the all-time list of British 10,000m runners, and there are currently no men at Peterborough clubs who have run faster than Taylor.

CROYDON HALF-MARATHON

Chris Wright followed up his seventh-place finish in the North London Half-Marathon a fortnight ago by winning the Croydon Half-Marathon.

Wright’s time of 72:19 gave him a massive four-minute victory margin.

ON THE TRACK

Alex Hampson ran a personal best in his first 800m race of the season.

The 20 year-old Nene Valley Harrier finished as runner-up in the Charnwood AC Open Meeting at Loughborough with a time of 1:57.23.

Clubmate Austin Herbert was fifth with a 2:06.05 clocking.