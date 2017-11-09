Sumskis back with a bang on Guy Fawkes Day

Have your say

Edgars Sumskis celebrated his first race back in a Nene Valley Harriers vest with victory in the Frostbite League at Ferry Meadows on Sunday.

The long-striding Latvian international steeplechaser, who previously won a Frostbite League race five years ago, has returned to Peterborough after a few years living in Spain where he was a serial race winner.

Leading from the off, the 29 year-old was a class apart from the other frontrunners and crossed the line at the end of the five-mile multi-terrain race in a time of 26:50, 30 seconds clear of runner-up Michael Taylor of Riverside Runners.

Eye’s Ben Heron came home third a further 15 seconds behind Taylor with Werrington Jogger James Whitehead fourth.

Triathlete Paul Vernon of PACTRAC, who has won more Frostbite League races than any other competitor since the league began 30 years ago, finished fifth, and Bushfield Jogger Phil Martin came home seventh.

Former Nene Valley athlete Jess Williams, now representing Riverside Runners, was first lady home with a 32:03 clocking.

Ramsey Road Runner Lisa Marriott was the second lady crossing the line in 32:45. Sarah Caskey of PACTRAC and Emma Tomlinson-McCrae also made the top 10.

Riverside Runners topped the team standings, with Nene Valley second and Yaxley Runners securing an impressive fourth place.

After two races Nene Valley and Riverside Runners are joint leaders in the league table.

The junior race was won by Angus Lawrence from Hunts AC with his clubmate Isabelle Wilkins first girl.

Nene Valley Harrier Lottie Hemmings was the second girl home, leading her club to fourth place which is also the position they hold in the overall standings.