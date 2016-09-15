Sims signs off in style with a double for Cambridgeshire

Several Peterborough AC members rounded off their track and field seasons with winning displays for Cambridgeshire in the annual Hibberd Trophy match featuring six East Anglia counties at the Embankment on Saturday.

In the senior women’s match 16 year-old Megan Sims had a great day winning both the A string 400m hurdles (65.19) and 100m hurdles (15.15). Both times were Under 20 National and English Schools qualifiying standards.

Jamelia Henson also finished off a great season winning the B string 100m hurdles in 15.2 which was also a National and English Schools qualifying time.

Other PAC winners were Joel Grenfell in the senior men’s A string long jump with 6.90m, Ryan Adams in the Under 17 B string 100m in 11.51, Ben Papworth in the Under 17 B string 800m in 2.08.00, and Dane Stockhill in the Under 17 B string 400m in 54.36.

Other PAC results: Senior Women - High Jump 2nd Megan Porter 1.55m; Under 17 - Long Jump 3rd Karim Chan 5.43m; Senior Men - 110m hurdles A 2nd Matthew Dalton 17.52; 400m hurdles B 2nd Matthew Dalton 1.02.33.

EASTERN VETERANS LEAGUE

There were several eye-catching performances by Nene Valley and PAC athletes competing in the Eastern Veterans League final at Bedford.

In the men’s match, versatile 35 year-old Sean Reidy from Nene Valley was the outstanding performer with a hat-trick of wins - in the 400m hurdles, high jump and triple jump. He was also second in the 400m and long jump.

PAC captain Matthew Dalton was the star for his club winning the Over 35 100m and 200m, with Nene Valley’s Julian Smith second in both. Dalton also finished runner-up in the triple jump.

Simon Achurch was a double winner for Nene Valley in the throws (shot and discus) while on the track their 56 year-old sprint ace Ricky Huskisson, a World Masters 200m silver medalist, predictably won the Over 50 100m and 200m. Huskisson’s remarkable times of 12.5 and 25.6 seconds would have been quick enough for third place in the Over 35 races.

Peter Ward scored strongly for PAC in the Over 50 800m, 1500m and 3000m, as did Karl Eve, who took part in an exhausting eight events and won the Over 50 high jump and finished second in the triple jump and pole vault.

In the women’s match, PAC’s best performers were Wendy Dunn and Judith Jagger. Sprinter Dunn won the Over 50 200m in an outstanding time of 31.3 and also won the 400m, while Jagger had a good day with first places in the shot, hammer and javelin.

Stacey McGivern won the Over 35 long jump.

PAC finished fourth in the men’s match with Nene Valley sixth while in the ladies final PAC were seventh.

GREAT NORTH RUN

Peterborough AC’s Amittai Ben-Israel had the run of his life at Newcastle’s Great North Run to finish fourth in his age group and 120th overall beating more than 57,000 other runners in what is the biggest half-marathon race in the world.

His time of 1:18:21 for the 13.1 miles also rocketed him to 15th overall in the country in the Under 20 age group and was a personal best by more than six minutes.

Behind him Shaun Walton (PAC) ran an equally impressive 1:18:42, while Bushfield Joggers’ Phil Martin ran 1:14:44 for 67th overall and 14th in his age group, a particularly noteworthy run given he’d run more than 250 miles in one week for charity just two weeks beforehand.