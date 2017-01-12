Silver medal for Ellison, bronze for Hampson

Nene Valley’s Under 20 men won team gold at Sunday’s Lincolnshire Cross-Country Championships at Biscathorpe.

Alex Hampson led them home, picking up individual bronze, and was followed by Niamh Payne and Bradley Spurdens in fourth and fifth places respectively.

James McCrae.

Megan Ellison claimed the Under 17 girls silver medal, and there was team gold for the Under 15 boys with fifth-placed Matt Dowling the first Harrier home ahead of Dan Lawrence, Tom Middleton and William Wright.

The Under 17 boys won silver with Bradley Allan fourth, Coding Leigh-Middleton ninth and Josh Stanwell 12th.

There were top 10 finishes in the senior races for James McCrae (7th) and Laura Grimer (8th) while in the Under 20 ladies race Hermoinie Wright and Amy Gibbons finished just outside the medals in fourth and fifth.

Hanna Ray was sixth Under 15 girl and Millie Weller 010th Under 13 girl.

COMBINED EVENTS

Sean Reidy won the battle of the local big guns as he came out on top in the England Athletics Combined Events Indoor Championship at Sheffield over the weekend.

Reidy and Adam Fidgett lined up against each other in the heptathlon for the second time this winter, and Carl Titman from rivals Peterborough AC joined them.

Reidy secured his second success over Fidgett with an 18th place finish and an impressive 3,638 points.

Titman, who clocked PBs in the 60m and 60m hurdles, chased him all the way until disaster struck in the form of a torn hamstring in the penultimate discipline, the pole vault.

Fidgett came in 20th with 3,167 points.