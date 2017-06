Nene Valley’s James McCrae ran a seasons best 1:54.36 to win his 800m race at the British Milers Club meeting at Watford on Saturday.

Clubmate Alex Hampson also recorded a season’s best 3:57.67 for third place over 1500m.

Teenager Megan Ellison ran well as she finished third in her 800m race in 2:13.41.