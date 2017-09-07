Scott wins himself a food blender

Local road racer Aaron Scott won a food blender and Ruth Jones bagged herself a kettle at the Bassingham Bash five mile road race in Lincolnshire on Saturday, writes Barry Warne.

It was a throwback to the days when domestic appliances were often given as prizes, and serial race winner and Nene Valley legend Giovanni Rizzo once had enough washing machines in his garage to open a laundrette.

Stamford-based Scott comfortably won the race in a time of 25:17, while Nene Valley Harrier Jones finished third lady in 32:35.

On a day of suprises 36 year-old Jones was awarded a trophy for the third-placed man! It was due to an administrative error which resulted in two male trophies being delivered rather than one for each sex.

n Nene Valley Harrier Yvonne Scarrott won three medals at the Northampton Half-Marathon on Sunday.

Although disappointed with her time on a multi-terrain course, the 50 year-old former Cambridgeshire Road League winner cleaned up on the age group prizes.

The race incorporated the Northamptonshire Half-Marathon Championship, for which she won gold, and the British Masters Championship, in which she won silver. Scarrott also won a further silver by finishing the race as second veteran.