Ruth runs round cattle and ponies to take third place

Nene Valley Harrier Ruth Jones is one of the more intrepid runners on the local scene, and it was no surprise when she interrupted a quiet family break in Devon to compete in the Dartmoor Great Escape Half Marathon on Saturday.

Jones knew that she’d be unlikely to come close to her usual sub 90-minute half marathon times, in what was billed as a trail race. but found the going tougher than expected with parts of the route being the type of terrain which would be rejected by the hardy Herdwick sheep that her husband Brian, also a Nene Valley Harrier, farms.

The 36 year-old Jones had a great afternoon crossing the line as third lady in a time of 1:54.48, and despite recording a time that wasn’t to her liking the versatile Harrier was happy to have got the better of the most arduous course she has even competed on.

After recovering from her ordeal Jones said “That was horrific . . . bogs, rivers, mountains along with wild cattle and ponies all over the place, but I loved it!”

n Nene Valley veteran Sean Beard and teenager Imogen Woodward both performed well in a mile track race at the midweek Corby open meeting.

Beard ran a seasons best of 5:22, while Woodward clocked a personal best time of 6:00.

n An afternoon of fun is guaranteed for Nene Valley Harriers past and present at the Embankment track on Saturday September 9. Proceedings kick off at 10am with a 3k open graded race and a shot putt club championship. An afternoon of competition for the whole family will follow the noon official opening ceremony, with the emphasis very much on fun.