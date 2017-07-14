ROUND-UP: Master-ful performance by Nene Valley veterans

Nene Valley Harriers and Peterborough AC went head to head again in the third match of this season’s Eastern Masters Track and Field League at Corby.

After a strong showing Nene Valley’s men appear well placed to qualify for the end of season finals, while the ladies from both city clubs have a fighting chance of being involved on the big day.

Nene Valley’s men finished second to hosts Corby AC on the night, and both clubs are well ahead of the rest in the group standings. Peterborough AC were fifth, and are now out of contention.

The Harriers picked up maximum points in the one mile walk with distance runners James McDonald and Chris Hunt leading the way.

There was success on the track for Sean Reidy who won the over 35 400m hurdles in 60.9.

Peterborough AC’s Lee Fairclough impressed when winning the over 35 200m with a 24.3 clocking.

The throws were dominated by the city clubs with Nene Valley’s Simon Achurch winning both the Hammer and shot at over 35 level and Tim Needham following suit in the over 60 throws.

Peterborough AC’s Karl Eve won both throws in the over 50 age group.

Peterborough finished second in the ladies match with Nene Valley third.

Runaway League leaders Ryston Runners are out of sight, but the two Peterborough clubs are competing with Huntingdon AC and Corby AC for the last spot in the finals.

Judith Jagger won the over 50 shot for Peterborough AC and along with Kay Gibson competed in multiple events.

Nene Valley’s Claire Smith took the honours in the over 35 200m and 400m hurdles while Andrea Jenkins led the way in the over 35 hammer and shot.

Her putt of 47.05 was nearly three times the distance of her rivals.

Newcomer Lindsey Lister won the over 50’s 200 and 800m for Nene Valley.

The next meeting takes place in Peterborough on Monday, July 31.