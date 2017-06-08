Ronan races to a scorching sprint double at Cambridge

Nene Valley’s young athletes were too hot for the opposition to handle in their Eastern Young Athletes League fixture at Cambridge on Sunday, writes Barry Warne.

Incredibly the talented teenagers won four of the six age group categories as they dominated the match from first to last.

First place finishes came thick and fast, and at Under 17 level Ronan Rawlings won both the 100m and 200m, running a PB of 11.00 in the shorter sprint just 24 hours after performing heroically for the British League team.

James Marsh won the B 100m and Jonathan Pitts took long jump honours. Kai Harrison and Callum Robertson claimed two wins apiece in the throws.

Sprinters Molly Jones, Kelsi Ellis and Amber Park all registered Under 17 victories, as did middle distance runners Hana Ray and Ellie Piccaver.

Jasmine Allen leaped 5.13m to win the long jump and Alex Stubley won the B shot.

Millie Weller was in top form with firsts in the Under 15 pole vault and high jump.

There were also wins for throwers Eleanor Smith and Roseanna Clarke, long jumper Dior Harrison and middle distance specialists Olivia Mead and Ella Robinson.

William Kong thrashed the opposition in the Under 15 sprints, recording 11.6 over 100m and 24.3 for the 200m.

Freddie Fraser won the 80m hurdles and long jump and Riley Barefoot took B string long jump honours.

Tim Foord pulled of a B shot and discus double and George Harrison won the javelin throwing 28.02m. Angus Bowling scored maximum pole vault points.

Donovan Capes won the shot with a new PB of 10.96m and the discus with a distance of 28.40m. Under 13 team-mate Charlie Molyneaux won the B shot.

Newcomer Ruby Kilroy impressed for the Under 13 girls winning the B 100m and long jump while Charlie Wordsworth won the A long jump.

Lottie Hemmings and Josie Knight both crossed the line first in their 1500m races.

Match result: Nene Valley Harriers 743pts; Thurrock 643pts; Woodford Green 615pts; Cambridge and Coleridge 594.5pts; Team Norfolk 340pts; West Suffolk 229.5pts; Waveney 54pts.