Robinson and Taylor take league titles

Ben Heron had his wings clipped at Sunday’s Fenland 10, which saw Steve Robinson of Peterborough AC and Philippa Taylor of Nene Valley Harriers crowned as the 2016 Cambridgeshire Road League champions.

Heron, a former Eye Community Runner now representing Peterborough AC, finished runner -up in a time of 55:01, a full two and a half minutes behind race winner James Bellward of Bedford and County AC.

Heron took second place by a hair’s breadth from Leicester veteran Gordon Lee.

Peterborough AC athletes played a starring role, as they have so often done this year.

Men’s individual champion Robinson actually missed the race and in his absence it was Jon Pike who led PAC home in fifth spot with Shaun Walton coming home in tenth place, securing them the men’s team prize for the series.

Bushfield Joggers also had a good day with Brian Corleys finishing fifth in 56:13, and teammate Phil Martin was one minute and three places, further back.

Micheal Channing of Nene Valley Harriers finished sixth in 57:03 on what was a pleasing day for Peterborough clubs.

Taylor eased her way to victory in the ladies race in, by her standards, a modest time of 1:04.23 with March Athletic Club’s Geraldine Larham finishing second in 1:07.17.

Larham was followed home by fellow March runner Toni Alcaraz.

Nene Valley’s Sophie Wilkinson was the fourth lady home, finishing in 1:09.35 - the first time she has broken the 70-minute barrier.

Nene Valley Harriers were overwhelming winners of the series ladies team prize.

The first four ladies to finish were all in the Over 40 category, but if proof were needed that distance runners can excel with age there was no need to look any further than the 73rd place finisher.

That was Ron McCullough of Ipswich Jaffa AC, who crossed the line in 1:08.59 at the age of 70!