ROAD RUNNING: Robinson races to Ramsey victory again

There was a one-two for Peterborough Athletic Club in yesterday’s (June 25) Abbey 10k organised by Ramsey Road Runners.
Steve Robinson, who won the event in 2015, crossed the line first in 33:15 followed by Ben Heron in 33:51.
Third place went to Huntingdon’s David Connell (34:08) while first female finisher was Nene Valley Harriers veteran Philippa Taylor in 21st place in 38:43.
RESULT (Top 30)
1 0:33:15 STEVEN ROBINSON Peterborough AC
2 0:33:51 Ben HERON Peterborough AC
3 0:34:08 David CONNELL Huntingdon
4 0:34:28 Mark BARRY Huntingdon AC
5 0:35:29 Tyrone FARRER Huntingdon AC
6 0:35:44 Neil POLLARD Newmarket Joggers
7 0:35:45 Kirk BRAWN Peterborough AC
8 0:35:54 Daniel SNIPE Peterborough AC
9 0:35:57 Martin JENNINGS Fenland Running & AC
10 0:36:00 Alex METCALFE Ely Runners
11 0:36:56 Michael MORLEY Yaxley Runners
12 0:37:23 James BORRETT Eye Community Runners
13 0:37:25 Rod MCKEE Huntingdon
14 0:37:49 Andrew BRETT Ramsey RR
15 0:38:01 Ian GALLAGHER Huntingdon AC
16 0:38:02 Gary EVANS Bedford & County
17 0:38:09 Craig CROFTS Thorney Running Club
18 0:38:13 Olly SLATER Nene Valley Harriers
19 0:38:24 James MACDONALD Nene Valley Harriers
20 0:38:29 Sean BARKER Huntingdon AC
21 0:38:43 Philippa TAYLOR Nene Valley Harriers
22 0:39:06 Darren HIRE Thorney Running Club
23 0:39:11 Lee TATUM Ely Runners
24 0:39:14 Michael BRANSTON Yaxley Runners
25 0:39:18 Arthur SHORT Grantham AC
26 0:39:21 Richard HILL Ely Runners
27 0:39:26 Peter WARD Thorney Running Club
28 0:39:29 Darren HILLIER Yaxley Runners
29 0:39:41 0:39:41 Will HONEYBONE Ryston Runners AC
30 0:39:56 Ross BROWN Kettering Town Harriers