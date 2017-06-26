ROAD RUNNING: Robinson races to Ramsey victory again

There was a one-two for Peterborough Athletic Club in yesterday’s (June 25) Abbey 10k organised by Ramsey Road Runners.

Steve Robinson, who won the event in 2015, crossed the line first in 33:15 followed by Ben Heron in 33:51.

Third place went to Huntingdon’s David Connell (34:08) while first female finisher was Nene Valley Harriers veteran Philippa Taylor in 21st place in 38:43.

RESULT (Top 30)

1 0:33:15 STEVEN ROBINSON Peterborough AC

2 0:33:51 Ben HERON Peterborough AC

3 0:34:08 David CONNELL Huntingdon

4 0:34:28 Mark BARRY Huntingdon AC

5 0:35:29 Tyrone FARRER Huntingdon AC

6 0:35:44 Neil POLLARD Newmarket Joggers

7 0:35:45 Kirk BRAWN Peterborough AC

8 0:35:54 Daniel SNIPE Peterborough AC

9 0:35:57 Martin JENNINGS Fenland Running & AC

10 0:36:00 Alex METCALFE Ely Runners

11 0:36:56 Michael MORLEY Yaxley Runners

12 0:37:23 James BORRETT Eye Community Runners

13 0:37:25 Rod MCKEE Huntingdon

14 0:37:49 Andrew BRETT Ramsey RR

15 0:38:01 Ian GALLAGHER Huntingdon AC

16 0:38:02 Gary EVANS Bedford & County

17 0:38:09 Craig CROFTS Thorney Running Club

18 0:38:13 Olly SLATER Nene Valley Harriers

19 0:38:24 James MACDONALD Nene Valley Harriers

20 0:38:29 Sean BARKER Huntingdon AC

21 0:38:43 Philippa TAYLOR Nene Valley Harriers

22 0:39:06 Darren HIRE Thorney Running Club

23 0:39:11 Lee TATUM Ely Runners

24 0:39:14 Michael BRANSTON Yaxley Runners

25 0:39:18 Arthur SHORT Grantham AC

26 0:39:21 Richard HILL Ely Runners

27 0:39:26 Peter WARD Thorney Running Club

28 0:39:29 Darren HILLIER Yaxley Runners

29 0:39:41 0:39:41 Will HONEYBONE Ryston Runners AC

30 0:39:56 Ross BROWN Kettering Town Harriers