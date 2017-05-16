ROAD RUNNING: PAC win individual and team gold at the Eye 10k

In another dominant display of road running, Peterborough Athletic Club won individual and team gold at the Eye 10k on Sunday (May 14).

Ben Heron, fine tuning his form for a pop at 10,000m at the World Trials in Highgate this Friday, was a comfortable winner, clocking a controlled 34:35, fully 40 seconds clear of runner-up Chris Bevan.

The race forms part of the Cambs Road Running League which PAC have dominated in recent seasons and so it continued as the team of Heron, Kirk Brawn, running a personal best of 36:00 for seventh, and James Sadlier 36:44 (12th) ran out victorious.

Chloe Finlay, recently moved to the area as part of her RAF duties, won the women’s race in 41:09 and will be a PAC member by the next event as she already trains with the distance squad every Tuesday and Thursday.

Steve Hall ran strongly for second in the M45 despite stopping with a cramp. He ran 36:45, while behind him Paul Larkins was second in the M50 category in 37:28.