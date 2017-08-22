ROAD RUNNING: Grantham runner wins the Thorney 5

Matthew Kingston-Lee from Grantham Running Club took the honours in Sunday’s Thorney 5 road race.

He finished the Thorney Running Club race in 27:29.7 to win by 12 seconds from Robert Brownlee from Nene Valley Harriers. Peterborough AC veteran John Pike was third.

John Pike (right) finished third.

First female to cross the line in 28th place was Nene Valley Harrier veteran Philippa Taylor in 30:59.1.

The 3k Fun Run was won by Max James of Bourne Town Harriers.

TOP 10 FINISHERS

1 Matthew Kingston-Lee Grantham Running Club 27:29.7

2 Robert Brownlee Nene Valley Harriers 27:39.0

3 John Pike Peterborough AC 27:45.3

4 Kieran White Hercules Wimbledon 27:59.0

5 Martin Jennings Fenland Running Club 28:02.9

6 Kirk Brawn Peterborough AC 28:03.9

7 Ty Farrer Huntingdonshire AC 28:07.3

8 Daniel Snipe Peterborough AC 28:21.1

9 Alex Metcalfe Unattached 28:23.4

10 Richard Bevan Biggleswade AC 28:32.3