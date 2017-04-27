Record for Taylor and a treble for Muchina

Elizabeth Taylor played a starring role for Peterborough AC as the club finished second behind Cambridge & Coleridge in Sunday’s East Anglian League meeting at the Embankment.

The super sprinter took half a second off the club’s Under 15 girls 300m record when winning in in 42.1.

Samantha Muchina, another Under 15 sprint sensation, claimed A string wins in both the 100m and 200m, with Taylor and Molly Fletcher taking the respective B spoils. Muchina also won the A string long jump.

It was a clean sweep for PAC in the Under 13 girls sprint hurdles with Elena Rivetti and Danni Owusu-Ansah both crossing first.

The hurdles dominance continued into the older female age groups with Ellie Forrest and Jamelia Henson grabbing 80m and 100m wins respectively.

Forrest was no less impressive in the shot, winning by over three metres.

The club’s distance running success continued as Dan Mees, clocked an eye-opening 56.5 final 400m to win the 1500m at a canter in 4:01.00.

High jump maestro Jamie Horne continued his great season with yet another 1.95m clearance – easily enough to win the A string.

The Under 17 male sprinters swept the board as Ryan Adams won the 100m A and 400m A, Pedro Africano the 100m B and 200m A and Ben Papworth the 200m B and 400m B. Adams also took top spot in the shot and multi-eventer Lewis Davey won the long jump and discus.

In the Under 13 boys age group there were long jump wins for Ronnie Davey (A) and Max Roe (B), and Matthew Simpson won the discus.