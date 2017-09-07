Plenty to celebrate for the young Harriers on finals day

Nene Valley’s young track and field team enjoyed their day in the spotlight at Bedford on Sunday in the finals of the Eastern Young Athletes League.

Having battled to qualify by finishing in the top six in the league, the athletes knew they’d be in for tough competition against the region’s elite.

Ella Robinson and Olivia Mead.

And despite finishing fifth out of the six teams in a closely fought contest, the day was a great success for the city club with several athletes enhancing their burgeoning reputations.

The Under 15 girls were the highest scoring age group, and despite finishing third, they were in contention for first place right up to the final event.

Olivia Mead and Ella Robinson pulled off a double 800m success with Mead winning the A race in 2:26.8 and Robinson going even quicker with a 2:26.5 clocking in the B race. Both athletes won by huge margins.

Francesca Fenwick and Millie Weller won the A and B high jump and there was also success in the long jump with Josie Downer achieving the longest leap of the day.

Ellie Piccaver.

Elizabeth Moorhouse scored maximum points in the B shot.

Nene Valley’s Under 15 boys scored heavily. They only managed one win with Charlie Brook taking first place in the B javelin with 37.81m but they finished second in eight events in an age group where the level of competition was exceptionally high.

Aaron Hunt was one of the stars of the day. He ripped the field apart in the Under 17 1500m with a fine display of front running to finish in a time of 4:11.3.

Kai Harrison was at his best with victories in the discus with 37.33m and the shot with 13.36m. Joe Prince won the B 800m.

In the Under 13 boys age group Donovan Capes had a great day. He won the long jump, shot and discus.

In the shot he smashed his own club record by 99cm to take him over 12m for the first time. He threw 12.02m to move back to number two in the UK rankings - just 5cm short of the number one spot.

He also confirmed his number one UK ranking in the discus with a throw of 31.80m which gave him victory by over five metres.

Freddie Fitzpatrick won the B shot and finished second in the B discus.

Ellie Piccaver was first over the line in the Under 17 girls 800m B race with a 2:28.3 clocking, while Chelsea Bole had the best result of the day for the Under 13 girls with a second place finish in the 1500m.

Team manager Russ Prosser pronounced himself pleased with the day’s work saying: “I’m very happy with all the athletes.

“It was clear to see they all gave everything on a cold and windy day. Another season and another final, I’m very proud of them all.”

UK SCHOOL GAMES

There was more glory for Peterborough Athletic Club’s Karim Chan at the weekend.

The 16 year-old athlete, coached by Femi Akinsanya, was a winner at the UK School Games National Finals at Loughborough University.

He won the boys ambulant long jump title with a leap of 5.90m.

The win came hot on the heels of a gold medal-winning performance at the World Para Junior Championships in Switzerland, also in the long jump, and a double title win at the England Under 17 Championships at Bedford, in the long jump and 100m.

Chan, who suffers from autism, has just finished studying at Marshfields School and will be starting at Loughborough College later this month.