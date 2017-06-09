PETERBOROUGH 5k GRAND PRIX: Kempson wins Ferry Meadows opener

Lloyd Kempson took the honours in this week’s opening race in the 2017 Peterborough 5k Grand Prix Series at Ferry Meadows.

Running in the colours of new club Cambridge and Coleridge, the former Nene Valley Harrier led from start to finish and clocked in at 15.58.

Peterborough Athletic Club veteran John Pike claimed second spot in 16.18 with Nene Valley Harriers youngster Oliver Bowling third in 16.19.

First female finisher was reigning champion Grace Mullins of Nene Valley Harriers. She was 42nd in 18.30.

The 3k junior race was won by Orrell James from the BRJ club in 10.49 followed by Nene Valley duo Matthew Church (10.52) and Sid O’Connell 10.59.

PETERBOROUGH 5k TOP 20

Position No Name Club Aged Group Time

1 621 Lloyd Kempson C&C SM 0:15:58

2 527 John Pike PAC M40 0:16:18

3 525 Oliver Bowling NVH M - U20 0:16:19

4 635 Michael Channing NVH SM 0:16:21

5 555 Phil Martin PAC SM 0:16:26

6 795 Shaun Walton PAC SM 0:16:32

7 583 David Connell Hunts M40 0:16:35

8 556 Dominic Mosckal Bourne SM 0:16:40

9 699 Kirk Brawn PAC M40 0:16:59

10 553 Kurt Sanders Riverside SM 0:17:01

11 775 Martin Gichuhi Bushfield SM 0:17:04

12 796 Martin Jennings Fenland M45 0:17:04

13 544 Daniel Snipe PAC SM 0:17:06

14 810 Ben Baldelli C&C M45 0:17:12

15 619 Jevan Robertson NVH M - U20 0:17:14

16 735 Andrew Plumb Fenland SM 0:17:17

17 744 James Sadlier PAC SM 0:17:22

18 586 Simon Mead PAC M40 0:17:25

19 871 Edward Cruthall BRJ SM 0:17:28

20 643 Gary Evans Bedford & County M - U17 0:17:31