PAC pair are ‘incredible’

Lewis Davey and Elizabeth Taylor took pride of place when Peterborough Athleic Club honoured their finest at the club’s annual presentation night.

Sixteen year-old Davey won a gold medal at the English Schools Combined Events Championships and a silver at the English Schools Track & Field Championships and went on to represent his country in a schools international match over 400m.

Taylor (13) also won a national championship medal and, like Davey, spent the summer rewriting the club’s record books.

“The pair have been incredible,” said club chairman Matthew Dalton, modestly not mentioning the fact that he himself won a bronze medal in the Over 35 110m hurdles at the World Masters Championships.

“But of course, the club is much more than that. We were the most improved club in the East Anglian League, which says great things for the coaches, team managers and not least the athletes themselves. There will be much more to come in the future.”

Dalton was also excited about the club’s road running squad, who for the third year running dominated the local road running scene, again winning the Cambs Road Race League title.

World Championship 4x400m bronze medallist Dwayne Cowan was the special guest and made the presentations.

Award winners:

U11 Boys: Track - Benjamin Fairclough; Field - Paul Ojelade; Supporting - Alex Seymour.

U11 Girls: Track - Eeliza Mardon; Field - Edyn Oscar; Supporting - Lola Fletcher.

U13 Boys: Track - Ronnie Davey; Field - Max Roe; Supporting - Matthew Simpson.

U13 Girls: Track - Amelie Fairclough; Field - Alice Bennett; Supporting - Elena Rivetti.

U15 Boys: Track - Akinola Ojelade; Field - Luke Phillips; Supporting - Cody Roe.

U15 Girls: Track - Elizabeth Taylor; Field - Louise Chance; Supporting - Molly Fletcher

U17 Men: Track - Lewis Davey; Field - Karim Chan; Supporting - Dominic Fitzharris.

U17 Women: Track - Ellie Forrest; Field - Georgia Price; Supporting - Jessica Dixon-Walker.

U20 Men: Track - Daniel Mees; Supporting - Nathaniel Amaoade.

U20 Women: Track - Jamelia Henson; Field - Megan Porter; Supporting - Ellen Ellard.

Senior Men: Track - Stuart Haw; Field - Jamie Horne; Supporting - James Whitehead.

Senior Women: Track - Ella DeLucis; Field - Stacy McGivern; Supporting - Sarah Caskey.

Vet Men: Track - Leed Fairclough; Field - Karl Eve; Supporting - James Sadlier.

Vet Women: Track - Wendy Perkins; Field - Judith Jagger; Supporting - Kay Gibson.

Road Overall Champion: Kirk Brawn.

Road Team award: Ben Heron, Steve Hall, Phil Martin, John Pike, James Sadlier, Steve Robinson, Shaun Walton.

Cross-Country

Rising Stars: Jaia Bull, Hattie Smith, Fearne Starr, Benjamin Fairclough, Oliver Barden, Callum Shaw, Oliver Beasley, Louis Turner, Ben Papworth, Nathan Copland.