Max makes it a double

Peterborough Athletic Club were thin on the ground for their Eastern Young Athletes League match at Luton and finished seventh out of the eight teams taking part.

They managed only a handful of wins with Max Roe claiming a double success in the Under 13 boys age group. He won the 75m hurdles B race in 14.6 and the A string long jump with 4.71m.

Both were new personal best performances and his long jump effort made the UK top 20 rankings for his age group.

.

Match result: Havering 771pts, Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers 756pts; Basildon 677pts; City of Norwich 589pts; Luton 300pts; Peterborough 268pts; Biggleswade 124pts.

PAC winners:

Under 13 Girls: Long Jump B - Elena Rivetti.

Under 15 Girls: 200m A - Samantha Muchina 27.0.

Under 17 Girls: Shot A - Harriet Fenton-Lake 10.73 (PB).

Under 13 Boys: 75m hurdles B - Max Roe 14.6 (PB); Long Jump A - Max Roe 4.71 (PB).

Under 15 Boys: High Jump A - Luke Phillips 1.66.