Lottie leads the way

A handful of speedy young Harriers made their way to Kettering for a midweek open meeting.

Twelve year-old Lottie Hemmings was the pick of the bunch, returning home with a new 1500m PB of 5:20.41 while her younger sister Evie ran 2:16.07 in the 600m.

Another 12 year-old, Alex Boole, clocked 2:51.6 over 800m while her 10 year-old brother Fraser ran 2:22.06 over 600m.

Evie Blow registered a PB of 14.97 in the 100m sprint.

Ruth Jones was fourth lady home and first veteran 35 in the popular Woodhall Spa 10k on Sunday, in a time of 40.21

Sean Beard came in 47th with a 39.08 clocking.