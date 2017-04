Aaron Scott was, as expected, the top local finisher in the London Marathon yesterday (April 23).

The 30 year-old Stamford athlete, who runs for Lincoln Wellington, clocked a personal best of 2:17.47 to finish fourth in the club runners race.

His previous best was the 2:19.18 he ran in last year’s London Marathon.

He tweeted after the race: “I’m delighted, but remind me not to go through half in 67 flat again, world of pain! I couldn’t feel me legs for the last five miles.”