Jones maps out an impressive off-road victory

Nene Valley Harrier Ruth Jones is rivalling her namesake Indiana when it comes to unusual adventures.

Recently the 37 year-old farming assistant has raced against horses in Wales and run a half-marathon on some of the most inhospitable terrain Dartmoor has to offer.

The Vale of Belvoir-based speedster stayed closer to home on Sunday, taking part in, and winning a 12-mile off road race based in the village of Great Ponton near Grantham. Par for the course for Jones there was little conventional about the event which was unmarshalled with runners having to follow written instructions.

While Jones is used to finishing first against ladies, her achievement at Ponton was all the more remarkable given that she was the overall winner, with the men also left trailing in her wake.

The winning time was an impressive 1:36:36, and Jones was delighted with her morning’s work.

She said: “I’d entered the race as a tough training run ahead of the Great Eastern half-marathon, and when I discovered it would all be off-road, hilly and requiring map reading skills along the way I knew it would certainly be a challenge.

“I found myself leading from the start and held that lead throughout, beating the men as well as the women for the first time! A road half should be easy in comparison!”

n It was a good day for the local ladies at the Cransley Hospice races on Sunday. Promising Bushfield teenager Hannah Chapman was second lady home in the half- marathon, while Nene Valley’s Yvonne Scarrott was runner-up in the Over 50 age group of the 10k race.

n Bushfield Jogger Nick Welford finished 7th in the arduous Grimsthorpe Castle 10k at the weekend with a 41:25 clocking.

Werrington Jogger Derek Smith finished 21st, while Nene Valley Harrier Alex Wray was four places further back in a field of close to 150.