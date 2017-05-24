It’s a Sunday morning stroll for Martin and Steels

Phil Martin won Sunday’s Deeping 10k by a margin of nearly two minutes.

The Fenland course traditionally produces a windy race, and this year was no exception, but the Peterborough AC speedster coasted home in a time of 34:49.

Rodriguez Santos of Riverside Runners was second in 36:40 and Fenland Running Club member Martin Jennings third three seconds further back.

Claire Steels of PACTRAC won the ladies race in 38:40, well clear of runner-up Geraldine Larham of March AC, who clocked 42:12, and Yaxley’s Gina Crane, who was third in 43:25.

Stamford Striders won the men’s team race with Werrington Joggers taking second and third place. Yaxley Runners were the ladies winners.

Youngsters from Bourne Town Harriers dominated the junior 3k with Connor Ely winning in a time of 10:18, some 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Max James. Yaxley’s Alex Devine finished third.

Bourne’s Molly Peel won the girls race, crossing the line in 10:51. Nene Valley’s Lottie Hemmings was second and Elin James of Bourne finished third.

The race is put on annually by the Deepings Rotary Club and organiser Joe Piercy said: “The Rotary Club always enjoys organising events which are as popular as this especially when they also help us to raise money for Rotary charities.”

Piercy thanked sponsors Piper Physiotherapy of Market Deeping and the Spinroom Studio of Deeping St James and also Deepings Leisure Centre for making their changing facilities available for the runners and the Deepings Inner Wheel ladies and the Rugby Club for providing refreshments.