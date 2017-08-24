Horne on a new high

Peterborough Athletic Club were the hosts on Sunday for their fifth and final match of the season in Division Three North of the Southern League.

They achieved 13 first places at the Embankment with veteran Stacey McGivern leading the way with a hat-trick of jump wins and James Whitehead, another veteran, winning twice on the track.

Jamie Horne excelled in the high jump, winning the event with a new personal best of 2.01m.

PAC winners were:

Men

800m A - Josh White 2.01.2; 800m B - James Whitehead 2.06.3; 1500m B - James Sadlier 4.33.4 (PB); 5000m A - Stuart Haw 15.52.6; 5000m B - James Whitehead 16.25.3 (PB); High Jump - Jamie Horne 2.01 (PB).

Women

400m B - Kelly Sutton 61.9; 100m hurdles A - Jamelia Henson 15.6; High Jump A - Megan Porter 1.63; High Jump B - Stacey McGivern 1.45; Long Jump A - Stacey McGivern 5.09, Long Jump B - Jamelia Henson 4.85; Triple Jump A - Stacey McGivern 10.31.