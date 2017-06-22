Horne makes England’s top 10

Peterborough Athletic Club high jumper Jamie Horne gained the best local placing at the England Athletics Under 20 and Under 23 Championships at Bedford over the weekend.

He placed 10th in the Under 23 event after clearing 1.97m - just shy of his personal best (PB) of 2.01m.

His PAC clubmate Lewis Davey was in action in the Under 20 400m and seeing as he’s an Under 17 competitor he did well to progress to the semi-finals after claiming second place in his heat in 49.57. He just missed out on a lane in the final after finishing fifth in his semi-final in 50.45.

In the middle dstance races Daniel Mees (PAC) finished sixth in his Under 20 800m heat in 2.02.28, Alex Hampson (NVH) was 10th in his Under 20 1500m heat in 4.11.48, James McCrae (NVH) was 11th in his Under 23 1500m heat in 3.56.49, and Ashley Sandall (NVH) was seventh in his Under 23 800m heat in 1.55.67.

Completing the local results, Jamelia Henson (PAC) was fifth in her Under 20 100m hurdles heat in 14.77.