Heron swoops at Stamford but it’s Channing who takes the title

Ben Heron returned to winning ways with a fine performance in the Stamford 5k, the fourth race in the 2017 Peterborough Grand Prix Series.

This was the first 5k outing of the summer for the Peterborough AC flyer and he won convincingly, crossing the line in 16:27 to finish 19 seconds clear of second-placed Nene Valley Harrier Michael Channing.

Channing was a little below his best on the hilly course, but tiredness may have been a factor as he became a father 10 days prior to the race.

With two firsts and a second in the series to date Channing has secured the 2017 title.

The top four places were shared between the city’s two leading clubs with Phil Martin third in a time of 16:52 and Nene Valley youngster Ollie Bowling fourth with a 17:05 clocking.

Grace Mullins has already won the ladies crown and chose to sit out the Stamford race.

Mullins’ Nene Valley team-mate Ruth Jones has been runner-up in the three previous rounds, and had her eye on victory. Frustratingly the 37 year-old finished second again with a 19:56 clocking, four seconds behind Toni Alcaraz of March AC.

Peterborough AC ace Sarah Caskey came in third in 20:08 and is starting to rediscover her form after giving birth in the winter.

The junior 3k was completely dominated by Nene Valley, with Samuel Oakley outsprinting Keiran Daniels to win by one second in 10:28. Harriers Matthew Dowling and Harvey Hancock finished third and fourth.

Flo Brill was the first girl home with a time of 11:28. Fellow Nene Valley youngster Lottie Hemmings finished third with Ellie Loosley of BRJ in second place.

The dominance of the Harriers was such that 13 of the first 21 finishers were sporting the club’s familiar red, white and blue vests.

The series concludes at Werrington on Wednesday August 2.

ON TRACK IN BELGIUM

Aaron Scott from Stamford and Peterborough-based Josh Lunn escaped the English rain to run in a track and field meeting at Heusden-zolder in north east Belgium at the weekend, but got drenched as the bad weather followed them across the Channel.

Fortunately both men made light of the atrocious conditions, performing well in their respective races at a graded meeting which featured several of Britain’s top distance runners.

Former Nene Valley man Lunn won his 5,000m race in a personal best time of 14:43.29.

Scott has taken a rest from racing recently after a busy start to the year, which culminated in a fine run in the London Marathon. Despite his rustiness Scott exceeded his own expectations when finishing 10th in his race with a 14:36.47 clocking.

Bedfordshire 10k

Over 40 veteran John Pike of Peterborough Athletic Club finished third in the Bedfordshire AAA 10k in Bedford in a season’s best 33:52.

Clubmate Daniel Snipe was 12th in 35:10.

The race was won by Edward Moffett of Cambridge & Coleridge in 33:42.