Henson and Gibson a winning combination

Jamelia Henson and Nichola Gibson proved to be a winning combination for Peterborough Atheltic Club in their final East Anglian League fixture of the season at Norwich.

They doubled up in both the senior women’s 100m hurdles and triple jump and secured maximum points in both.

Sarah Caskey won the 800m.

Young sprinter Amelie Fairclough was also a double winner for PAC in the Under 13 age group.

Peterborough AC winners were:

Under 13 Boys

100m A - Max Roe 13.8; 800m A - Edward Judd 2.39.1.

Under 15 Boys

High Jump A - Luke Phillips 1.67.

Senior Men

High Jump A - James Horne 2.00.

Under 13 Girls

100m A - Amelie Fairclough 14.2; 100m B - Gaby Owusu-Ansah 14.39; 200m A - Amelie Fairclough 29.5; 70m hurdles A - Danni Owusu-Ansah 12.4 (PB).

Under 15 Girls

300m A - Elizabeth Taylor 41.7 (PB); 80m hurdles A - Akinonla Ojelade 13.4.

Under 17 Women

Shot A - Harriet Fenton-Lake 10.57 .

Senior Women

800m B - Sarah Caskey 2.44.4; 100m hurdles A - Jamelia Henson 15.8; 100m hurdles B - Nichola Gibson 20.7; Triple Jump A - Jamelia Henson 10.49; Triple Jump B - Nichola Gibson 8.87