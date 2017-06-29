Haw does the double for Peterborough AC

Peterborough Athletic Club’s middle and long distance men were in fine form at their latest Southern League Division Three match at Lee Valley.

They gained maximum points in the 800m, 1500m and 5,000m with Stuart Haw winning both the 800m and 1500m A races. His winning time of 2:02.2 in the 800m was a personal best (PB).

Veteran James Whitehead also clocked a PB when winning the 5,000m A race in 16:31.7

Joel Grenfell of PAC won the man-of-the-match award for his winning leap of 7.22m in the A string long jump, which was also a PB.

PAC were, however, forced to travel with a heavily depleted team and finished fourth out of the six teams.

Match result: 1 Harlow AC 330pts; 2= Newham & Essex Beagles 209pts; 2= Enfield & Haringey 209pts; 4 Peterborough AC 183pts; 5 Loughton AC 168pts; 6 Mornington Chasers 32.

PAC winners:

Men: 800m A - Stuart Haw 2:02.2 (PB) ; 800m B - James Whitehead 2:03.8; 1500m A - Stuart Haw 4:22.8; 1500m B - James Sadler 4:44.2; 5,000m A - James Whitehead 16:31.7 (PB); 5,000m B - Amittai Ben-Israel 16:57.2; Long Jump A - Joel Grenfell 7.22 (PB).

Women: 1500m A - Chloe Finlay 5:32.7.