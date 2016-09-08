Harriers youngsters end their season on a high

The Nene Valley youngsters completed their season in fine style, with a fifth place finish in Sunday’s Eastern Young Athletes League Play-Off Final at Stevenage.

Up against the region’s track and field powerhouses Bedford and Ipswich, the city club’s youngsters more than held their own, and can perhaps consider themselves a little unfortunate not to have finished higher in a closely fought contest.

William Kong was one of the stars of the show. On only his second appearance for Nene Valley the sprint ace won both the Under 13 100m and 200m. He also had time for a second-place finish in the long jump.

William Hughes and Ronan Rawlings also pulled off notable sprint doubles, with Hughes finishing first in both the Under 17 100 m and 200m, and Rawlings equalling the achievement in the B races.

Under 15 jumper Lee Addison was triumphant in both the high and long jumps.

There were also some top performers among the girls, with Lydia Church continuing her fine season by winning the Under 17 shot and hammer competitions.

Middle distance runner Megan Ellison won the Under 17 800m in 2:18.43, and followed this up by taking runner-up spot in the 300m.

Jasmine Allen and Kelsi Ellis enjoyed firsts, in the Under 17 B 200m and 300m races respectively.

Amber Park dominated the Under 15 800m crossing the line in 2:24.85 and she was ably supported by Ella Robinson, the B race winner.

Katie Callcut won the Under 13 B 100m and Alice Gawronski the B 200m. Flo Brill raced to victory in the 1500m A race in 5:07.99 clocking.

Tomi Ogunyoye was a winner in the Under 15 B high jump, and Callum Robertson threw furthest in the B shot.

Under 17 Bradley Allen took the honours in the B 800m, as did Charles Hughes in the B javelin.

Team manager Russ Prosser couldn’t hide his delight after the event, enthusiastically praising his youngsters.

He said: “Our athletes were a credit to themselves and the club. Some of them took part in multiple events, sometimes filling in late in the day.

“Everyone gave their all and I can ask for nothing more.”

EASTERN MASTERS

Old-timers from Nene Valley Harriers and Peterborough AC were involved in a gold-rush at Sandy on Saturday.

Braving the wind and rain, veteran athletes from the city clubs helped themselves to a fantastic haul of medals at the Eastern Masters Track and Field Championships.

Nene Valley spouses Julian and Claire Smith will need to clear space on their mantelpiece after they collected an astonishing five sprint golds between them with Julian winning the Over 45 100m, 200m and 400m and Clare the Over 40 200m and 400m.

Ricky Huskisson (55) was also a multi-medal winner for Nene Valley with golds in the 100m and 200m and a silver in the 400m.

Peterborough AC evergreen Dave Whitehead had a great day, winning the three Over 60 sprints and taking silver in the long jump.

Matthew Dalton was also in top form for Peterborough AC sprinting to gold in the Over 35 400m. His team-mate James Sadlier claimed bronze in the same race. Dalton also bagged the 100m hurdles silver.

Sprinter Wendy Dunn won Over 55 200m gold and Kay Gibson collected silver medals in the Over 50 discus and shot.

Nene Valley’s Nicky Morgan capped a fine track season with first place in the Over 45 1500m, and Paul Parkin won silver in the Over 50 3,000m, as did Tim Needham in the Over 60 discuss.

Nene Valley newcomer John Spriggs completed the fabulous local medal haul taking triple jump gold and long jump silver as an Over 60.