Harriers sprinters are in red-hot form

Nene Valley Harriers had a pleasing start to their East Anglian League campaign as they finished runners-up to City of Norwich in Sunday’s opening fixture at King’s Lynn.

They showed their strength in depth by winning the senior men and Under 17 boys age groups, with the senior ladies and Under 13 and Under 15 girls finishing runners-up.

Harriers were outstanding in the sprints, especially the senior ladies. Alex Pullan won the 100m, Georgie Ivens the 200m and 400m and Megan Pusey (200m) and Kelsi Ellis (400m) were B string winners.

Josie Downer won the Under 15 100m in 14.00 and 200m in 28.8 while Dior Harrison enjoyed a B string sprint treble over 75m hurdles, 100m and 200m.

Charly Woodworth and Katie Marsh won the Under 13 girls A and B 100m.

The men also did well. Exciting prospect William Kong ran 12.2 and 25.3 to win the Under 15 boys sprints and Ronan Rawlings and Marco Gilmore took the honours in the Under 17 100m and 200m with Jamie Marsh first in the B 100m. Rawlings also won the B long jump.

To complete a magnificent day of sprinting Joel Stern won the B string 200m race.

Nene Valley’s veteran throwers are always a force to be reckoned with and Simon Achurch won the discus, hammer and Javelin. Andrea Jenkins went one better for the ladies winning all four throws.

Emma Randall took the honours in the ladies 1500m, as did Samuel Hunt with a 4:18.1 clocking for the men. Aaron Hunt was first at Under 17 level.

Emma Maltby and Bethany Denial won the senior ladies triple and long jumps with an A and B first apiece while Josie Fortune crossed the line first in the B 800m.

Other Nene Valley winners: Under 15 Girls - Katie Calcutt (triple jump), Megan Williams (triple jump), Tilly Szarawarsky (shot), Danielle Pusey (hammer and javelin). Under 13 Girls - Evie Blow (shot). Senior Men - Dave Bush (shot), Adam Fidgett (long jump). Under 17 Boys - Lee Addison (high jump, long jump and javelin), Kai Harrison (shot and discus), Callum Robertson (shot and discus). Under 15 Boys - Kai Chilvers (800m), Max Robertson (high jump), Adam Squires (hammer and discus), George Harrison (shot).