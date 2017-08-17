Harriers safely through to the end-of-season play-off finals

Nene Valley Harriers’ youngsters were able to congratulate themselves on a job well done after their Eastern Young Athletes League fixture at Bedford on Sunday.

The city club knew that barring a disaster they would qualify for the end-of-season finals, and they did just that with a solid performance which ensured them the required top-six position in the final standings.

Aaron Hunt won the Under 17 1500m in a time of 4:15.1 with Callum Dalliday first in the B race.

Nene Valley were dominant in the middle distance races, and Joe Prince won the Under 17 B 800m.

Matt Colman and Matt Church were winners in the 800m and 1500m B races respectively at Under 15 level.

Lottie Hemmings took first place in the Under 13 1500m B race with a 5:23.2 clocking.

Ellie Piccaver won the Under 17 girls 1500m in 5:18.8, and the Under 15 girls had a trio of middle distance winners with Ella Robinson first in the 800m with a 2:23.8 clocking, just four seconds ahead of Flo Brill, who won the B race. Katie Tasker had a fine run taking the 1500m honours in a speedy 5:16.8.

Sprinter Sophie Reeves in the B 300m was another winner for the Under 15 girls, as was B javelin thrower Eleanor Smith.

Francesca Fenwick was first in the high jump with long jumper Katie Calcutt putting in the longest leap of the day.

Amber Park had a good afternoon with victories in the B 300m and javelin, while Kelsi Ellis won the A 300m with a time of 44.30 and Jasmine Allen came first in the long jump

The boys also enjoyed their fair share of success with Theo Briston and Donovan Capes starring for the Under 13s.

Briston won the long jump as well as the 100m, in which he ran a rapid time of 13.20. while Capes took maximum points in the shot, discus and B long jump.

Capes won the discus with an impressive personal best and club record of 30.07m to become only the second athlete in the country in his age group to throw beyond the 30-metre mark.

He is at number two in the UK discus rankings and at number four in the shot.

He won the shot with 10.92m and the long jump with 4.48m. Charlie Molyneaux won the B shot.

Newcomer Tim Schoutsen won the Under 15 javelin, and at Under 17 level William Hughes and Ronan Rawlings were winners in the 200m clocking 22:00 and 22:80 respectively.

Hughes is proving virtually unbeatable over 200m this season, and is currently number two in the GB rankings for his age group.

Kai Harrison threw the discus 41.95m to see off all opponents and Callum Robertson won the B shot.

Match result: 1= Bedford 755pts; 1= Havering 755pts; 3 Nene Valley Harriers 631 pts; 4 Chelmsford 608pts; 5 Peterborough 306pts; 6 Team Norfolk 194pts; 7 Biggleswade 105 pts.