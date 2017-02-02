Harriers have three golden girls

A handful of local athletes got among the medals at the annual Keith Ward Memorial indoor meeting at King’s Lynn, which also incorporated the Norfolk County Championships.

Nene Valley Harriers had three golden girls with Charley Woodworth winning the Under 13 girls 60m in a personal best (PB) 9.0, Alex Pullan the Under 20 women’s 60m in 8.3 and Emily Maltby the senior women’s triple jump with 10.27m.

Charley Wordworth.

Maltby also won a silver in the 60m hurdles in 9.6 while in the senior men’s shot Nene Valley’s Simon Achurch and Adam Fidgett were second and third respectively with 12.19m and 10.46m.

PAC’S Ellie Forest won two silver medals clocking 9.8 in the Under 17 girls 60m hurdles and throwing 9.59m in the shot.