Harriers have plenty in reserve

Nene Valley’s ladies squad took on the nation’s elite when contesting the National Road Relays at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday, writes Barry Warne.

And despite having virtually a full team of runners missing through Injury and holidays, Ruth Jones’s team put in a highly creditable performance to finish 38th.

Ruth Jones and Sophie Wilkinson-Hargate ran the 5.3 mile legs in times of 36:20 and 38:19 respectively, while Yvonne Scarrott was the fastest of four Harriers on the shorter 5k legs with a time of 22:12, just two seconds quicker than Hannah Randle.

Louise Blake ran 22:53 and newcomer Gemma Skells completed the six-strong team with a 28:00 clocking .

Team captain Jones said: “With so many talented athletes missing we did well to field such a competitive team. I’m proud of them all.”