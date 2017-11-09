Harriers have a great day in the Mansfield mud

Nene Valley Harriers had a great day in the Mansfield mud on Saturday as they excelled across the age groups in the National Cross-Country Relays staged at their traditional Berry Park venue.

Pride of place went to the Under 17 girls, who exceeded expectations by finishing 22nd out of the 64 teams. Josephine Fortune ran the first leg of the 2.5km course in a time of 9:54, and was followed by Ellie Piccaver and Amber Park with 10:19 and 9:53 respectively

The Under 15 girls finished 45th out of over 100 clubs with Ella Robinson fastest on the day for Nene Valley with a 7:48 clocking on the 2km circuit.

Nene Valley fielded two Under 13 girls teams, with the A team finishing 48th of the 104 clubs and the B team 90th. Chelsea Bole, Lottie Hemmings and Amelia Devine all ran well.

The senior women had a good day with the A team (45th) and the B team (58th) both finishing in the front half of the field. There was little to choose between the two teams with Emma Randall running the fastest A team leg, and Chloe Pavey fastest of the second string runners.

Nene Valley’s Under 13 boys provided one of the day’s highlights. The speedy trio of Hugo Brill, Kai Chilvers and Joseph Reindel finished 26th while the B team placed a highly respectable 60th out of the 97 contenders.

The Under 15 boys also fielded two teams with the A team 75th and the B team 84th. B team runner Matthew Colman recorded the fastest time of any of the Harriers, covering the 2k course in 7:25.

Aaron Hunt ran the quickest time for the Under 17 boys, who finished 40th, 22 places ahead of the Nene Valley B team.

A junior men’s trio battled valiantly to finish 47th, while the senior men’s A team placed 84th out of 170 finishers with Micheal Channing impressing on the first leg as he covered the 5k course in 17:48. A Nene Valley B team finished 148th.