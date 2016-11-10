Harrier Andrea throws her way to a world title Down Under

Nene Valley Harriers throwing star Andrea Jenkins has just returned from Down Under as a world champion and a British record holder.

She travelled to Perth in Australia to take part in the World Masters Track and Field Championship and flew back with one gold and two silver medals.

Matthew Dalton (left) won a bronze medal.

Jenkins won her world title in the over 40 throws pentathlon with an impressive all-round display. She finished with a total of 3,704 points, which was a new British record.

In the hammer competition, she threw 47.98m, but was narrowly beaten to gold by a Finnish competitor.

The same athlete denied the 41 year-old Harrier another gold in the weight throw but Jenkin’s best effort of 15.11m was another British best.

Jenkins completed her schedule with fifth place in the discus with 38.52m.

And she can look back on an outstanding year which also saw her win the British Masters throws pentathlon and two golds and a bronze medal at the European Indoor Masters Championships in Italy.

Peterborough Athletic Club’s Matthew Dalton was also competing in Perth and bagged himself a bronze medal.

The club’s chairman was competing in the Over 40 110m hurdles where he set a personal best of 16.72 in finishing third.

Earlier in the week Dalton produced a season’s best of 60.14 in the 400m hurdles, which saw him finish fifth.

These results marked a great end to his season which saw him competing in almost every event from 100m to 400m, pole vault to high jump, long jump to triple jump, and javelin to shot in the Southern Men’s League as well as the Eastern Vets League.

What makes Dalton’s results even more deserving was that he had to take around six weeks off training during the summer due to the harvest season and had probably only been training around five weeks prior to his trip Down Under.

Harriers senior men’s team manager Tim Needham also flew to Perth to compete in the Over 60 age group.

He was ninth in the hammer (29.96m), 29th in the discus (30.22m) and 16th in the weight throw (11.18m)

LEEDS ABBEY DASH

Peterborough Athletic Club’s Steve Robinson recorded his fastest 10k time for more than two years when he finished a creditable 80th out of over 7,000 runners in the prestigious Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash on Sunday.

Benefiting from joining the Paul Larkins-led distance squad, Robinson completed the course in 32:32, which is just shy of his best time of 31:13 set almost six years ago.

Such was the quality of this event, winner Jonny Mellor of Liverpool Harriers’ time was 29:12.

Robinson, the Cambs Road Race League Champion, was nine places ahead of Olympian Eilish McColgan, who is the daughter of former Chicago Marathon winner Liz McColgan.

Further down the field from PAC was Jon Peet in 293rd place with a huge personal best (PB) of 36:37 and just nine places further back was racing machine James Sadlier in 306th clocking 36:52, which was also a PB.

Nene Valley teenager Jevan Robertson came home 254th with a new PB of 35:52.

Simon Bell of Nene Valley came in 569th in 39:52 with Eye’s Lee Whitton finishing in 40:20.