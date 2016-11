Two local runners featured in the prizelist at the Athens Marathon at the weekend.

Ann Wood was 2,662nd overall in 3:52:48 and that earned her second place in her age group (Over 55).

In the accompanying 10k race Yvonne Scarrott of Nene Valley Harriers placed 222nd in 43:44 and was first lady in the Over 50 age group.

Four other Werrington Joggers ran in the marathon and their times were: Simon Gilbey 3:54:42; Julian Huckle 3:58:29; Premysl Dvorak 4:30:42; Rowena Homan 4:43:03.