GREAT EASTERN RUN: Winstone will be number 1

Golden oldie Eric Winstone has been given the honour of wearing number one on his vest in Sunday’s Great Eastern Run.

The evergreen 65 year-old has not missed a race since its inauguration back in 1982.

A retired headmaster at Bushfield Academy, the Orton-based athlete has a best finishing position of 69th, which he achieved twice in 1982 and 1995. Winstone’s quickest time was 1:19.50 back in 1992, and he hopes to run a competitive time in the region of 1:40 this year.

The fitness fanatic has lost count of the number of his former pupils that have been left trailing in his wake over the years.