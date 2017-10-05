GREAT EASTERN RUN: Who wins what . . . the big race prizemoney

The winners of Sunday’s Great Eastern Run (overall and first female finisher) will each receive £750 plus a trophy.
2017 Prize Allocation
Overall Winners - Men
1st: £750 plus trophy
2nd: £300 plus trophy
3rd: £150 plus trophy
Overall Winners - Women
1st: £750 plus trophy
2nd: £300 plus trophy
3rd: £150 plus trophy
UK Winners – Men
1st: £500 plus trophy
2nd: £300 plus trophy
3rd: £150 plus trophy
UK Winners – Women
1st: £500 plus trophy
2nd: £300 plus trophy
3rd: £150 plus trophy
UK Runners Time Bonuses - Men
(Must be a British citizen with a British passport)
Sub 62mins: £2,000
Sub 63mins: £1,000
UK Runners Time Bonuses - Women
(Must be a British citizen with a British passport)
Sub 69mins: £2,000
Sub 70mins: £1,000
Veteran Competitors – Men and Women Categories
Vet 40-44
1st: £15 voucher
2nd: £10 voucher
3rd: £5 voucher
Vet 45-49
1st: £15 voucher
2nd: £10 voucher
3rd: £5 voucher
Vet 50-54
1st: £15 voucher
2nd: £10 voucher
3rd: £5 voucher
Vet 55-59
1st: £15 voucher
2nd: £10 voucher
3rd: £5 voucher
Vet 60-64
1st: £15 voucher
2nd: £10 voucher
3rd: £5 voucher
Vet 65-69
Vet 70
1st: £15 voucher
Men’s team of 4
1st: £15 voucher plus trophy
2nd: £10 voucher
3rd: £5 voucher
Women’s teams of 3
1st: £15 voucher plus trophy
2nd: £10 voucher
3rd: £5 voucher
Peterborough Residents Winners
Anyone who has a permanent address within Peterborough City Council’s boundary (proof of Council Tax required).
1st Male: £150 plus trophy
1st Female: £150 plus trophy
Wheelchair Race Winners
1st Male: £100 plus trophy
1st Female: £100 plus trophy
Every half marathon runner is awarded a reusable bag with a Ron Hill technical t-shirt, a special commemorated medal and other running goodies.
Prizes are awarded on gun times. With the gun time, the clock starts to tick the moment the starter’s horn is sounded. UK Athletics road races are competitive races - rather than time trials - therefore competition results, prizes and course records are awarded according to gun time.
The chip time is the time a runner takes to run the actual race distance from the moment of crossing the start line to the moment of crossing the finish line. Runners usually think of this as their personal running time and this is the result most people quote when asked for personal best times.
Anna’s Hope fun run competitors receive a medal and the first male and first female across the finish line are awarded a trophy.
