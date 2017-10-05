GREAT EASTERN RUN: Who wins what . . . the big race prizemoney

The winners of Sunday’s Great Eastern Run (overall and first female finisher) will each receive £750 plus a trophy.

2017 Prize Allocation

Overall Winners - Men

1st: £750 plus trophy

2nd: £300 plus trophy

3rd: £150 plus trophy

Overall Winners - Women

1st: £750 plus trophy

2nd: £300 plus trophy

3rd: £150 plus trophy

UK Winners – Men

1st: £500 plus trophy

2nd: £300 plus trophy

3rd: £150 plus trophy

UK Winners – Women

1st: £500 plus trophy

2nd: £300 plus trophy

3rd: £150 plus trophy

UK Runners Time Bonuses - Men

(Must be a British citizen with a British passport)

Sub 62mins: £2,000

Sub 63mins: £1,000

UK Runners Time Bonuses - Women

(Must be a British citizen with a British passport)

Sub 69mins: £2,000

Sub 70mins: £1,000

Veteran Competitors – Men and Women Categories

Vet 40-44

1st: £15 voucher

2nd: £10 voucher

3rd: £5 voucher

Vet 45-49

1st: £15 voucher

2nd: £10 voucher

3rd: £5 voucher

Vet 50-54

1st: £15 voucher

2nd: £10 voucher

3rd: £5 voucher

Vet 55-59

1st: £15 voucher

2nd: £10 voucher

3rd: £5 voucher

Vet 60-64

1st: £15 voucher

2nd: £10 voucher

3rd: £5 voucher

Vet 65-69

Vet 70

1st: £15 voucher

Men’s team of 4

1st: £15 voucher plus trophy

2nd: £10 voucher

3rd: £5 voucher

Women’s teams of 3

1st: £15 voucher plus trophy

2nd: £10 voucher

3rd: £5 voucher

Peterborough Residents Winners

Anyone who has a permanent address within Peterborough City Council’s boundary (proof of Council Tax required).

1st Male: £150 plus trophy

1st Female: £150 plus trophy

Wheelchair Race Winners

1st Male: £100 plus trophy

1st Female: £100 plus trophy

Every half marathon runner is awarded a reusable bag with a Ron Hill technical t-shirt, a special commemorated medal and other running goodies.

Prizes are awarded on gun times. With the gun time, the clock starts to tick the moment the starter’s horn is sounded. UK Athletics road races are competitive races - rather than time trials - therefore competition results, prizes and course records are awarded according to gun time.

The chip time is the time a runner takes to run the actual race distance from the moment of crossing the start line to the moment of crossing the finish line. Runners usually think of this as their personal running time and this is the result most people quote when asked for personal best times.

Anna’s Hope fun run competitors receive a medal and the first male and first female across the finish line are awarded a trophy.