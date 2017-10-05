GREAT EASTERN RUN: Where and when to follow the leader in Sunday’s big race

The 2017 Perkins Great Eastern Run course is the same as last year. Here’s a list of suggested spots to see the leaders across Peterborough.

10.30am: The half-marathon race will leave The Embankment at 10.30am, turning right onto Rivergate, then left onto the southbound lane of Bourges Boulevard before turning right into Priestgate.

Competitors will then head to Bridge Street emerging opposite the Town Hall before making their way through Cathedral Square and up to Long Causeway and then Broadway.

10.35am: The runners will complete the first mile in Broadway opposite Fitzwilliam Street and head towards Central Park.

10.40am: A left turn into Park Crescent will take the field round the park and into Park Road where they’ll notice the two-mile marker opposite All Saints Road.

10.45am: It’s then into Dogsthorpe Road, Lawn Avenue, St Paul’s Road and Fulbridge Road where they’ll reach the three-mile marker.

10.50am: They then make their way to Topmoor Way and into Paston going through four miles in Paston Ridings before entering Hallfields Lane and into Walton. There they go into Holland Avenue, then Croyland Avenue and Mounsteven Avenue followed by a quick left onto Arundel Road and Corfe Avenue.

10.55am: They enter Amberley Slope at five miles and proceed through Werrington via Church Street before swinging round the Cock Inn corner into Lincoln Road.

11.00am: It’s a straight run then up to David’s Lane and that’s the halfway mark.

11.05am: They take a right into Goodwin Walk to complete eight miles and race back onto Fulbridge Road.

Opposite Brookside they move into Gunthorpe Road.

11.10am: They then turn into Haveswater Close and move onto Donaldson Drive and reach nine miles at the junction with Pratt Avenue.

11.15am: After joining Paston Ridings they take the underpass which leads into Bluebell Avenue and then Francis Gardens and back onto Fulbridge Road with 10 miles on the clock.

11.20am: Then it’s back the way they came - Fulbridge Road, St Paul’s Road, Lawn Avenue, Dogsthorpe Road (11 miles) and Park Road.

This time there’s no run round the park. It’s a left past the park into Princes Gate and then Princes Gardens and on to Eastfield Road.

11.25am: The 12-mile marker is at the Crawthorne Road roundabout and then it’s into St John’s Street, Vineyard Road and Bishop’s Road.

11.30am: Just past the Star Road turning they take a right onto the Embankment and within sight of the finish line.

11.35am: The leaders should be approaching the home straight.