Golden girl Andrea leads the Masters medal charge

Andrea Jenkins was our ‘golden oldie’ when a handful of local athletes tackled the British Masters Championships in Birmingham at the weekend.

The 41 year-old Nene Valley Harrier struck gold in the Over 40 discus with a winning throw of 39.12m, finishing over three metres clear of the runner-up.

Simon Achurch won two silver medals.

Jenkins is number one in the UK Over 40 rankings in two throwing disciplines - the discus with 42.33m and the hammrer with 53.25m. She recorded both those distances seven days earlier in a Southern League meeting,

In 2016 she won the Over 40 women’s throws pentathlon at the World Masters in Perth, Australia.

Four more Nene Valley throwers managed to get among the medals.

Simon Achurch hurled the hammer 40.64m and the weight throw 11.48m to help himself to two silvers in the Over 40 age group and clubmate Ken Baker, also competing in the Over 40 age group, was runner-up in the shot with 12.52m.

Tim Needham won Over 60 bronze in the discus with 31.03m and in the Over 80 age group theere were three medals for Brian Sumner. He took silver in the hammer with 26.28m and and weight throw with 9.89m and the bronze in the shot with 8.04m.

And completeing a great set of results for Harriers, they also picked up medals on the track.

David Brown was second in the Over 35 400m in 51.34 while Claire Smith placed second in the Over 40 400m in 63.85 and third in the 200m in 27.87.

Local results:

Ken Baker (Over 40) Shot 2nd 12.52.

Andrea Jenkins (Over 40) Discus 1st 39.12.

Simon Achurch (Over 40) Shot 5th 11.48; Hammer 2nd 40.64; Weight Throw 2nd 11.48.

David Brown (Over 35) 400m 2nd 51.34.

Claire Smith (Over 40) 100m 5th 13.47 (PB); 200m 3rd 27.87; 400m 2nd 63.85.

Julian Smith (Over 40) 100m 4th 12.20 ; 200 4th 25.06.

John Blackwell (Over 65) Discus 4th 34.89; Hammer 7th 30.06; Shot 6th 8.98; Weight Throw 6th 11.88.

Tim Needham (Over 60 ) Discus 3rd 31.03; Hammer 6th 30.86.

Brian Sumner (Over 80 ) Hammer 2nd 26.28; Shot 3rd 8.04; Weight Throw 2nd 9.89.