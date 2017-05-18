Forrest leads the goldrush with hat-trick of county titles

Both city clubs Nene Valley Harriers and Peterborough AC enjoyed a goldrush at the Cambridgeshire County Championships at the Embankment track on Saturday.

They each finished with 15 top gongs and stacks of silver with a number of athletes claiming more than one county title.

Daniel Mees won the Under 20 800m and 1500m.

Leading athlete with a hat-trick of titles was PAC all-rounder Ellie Forrest, who won the Under 17 girls 80m hurdles, 300m hurdles and shot putt.

Nene Valley thrower Lydia Church came close to matching that. She won the Under 20 women’s shot and discus but was just edged into the silver medal position in the hammer.

Other double title winners were Daniel Mees, Martin Tinkler and Rosie Fresen.

PAC middle-distance ace Mees scorched to victory in the Under 20 men’s 800m and 1500m, and Nene Valley heavyweight Tinkler struck gold in the senior men’s shot and discus.

Luke Welch (centre) was third in the Under 15 800m.

Nene Valley member Fresen was competing for King’s School and she won the women’s Under 20 triple jump and pole vault.

On the track one of day’s outstanding performances came from PAC youngster Elizabeth Taylor.

She’s only 12 but ran in the Under 15 age group and stormed to victory in the 300m in a new championship best time of 42.17.

She also came close to victory in the 200m, just being edged out by the width of her vest by Iona Newbiggin of Bedford. Both girls were given the same time of of 25.93, which was a personl best for both.

Results

All the local placings at the 2017 Cambridgeshire County Track & Field Championships

Senior Men

100m - 2 Joel Grenfell (PAC) 11.42.

200m - 2 David Brown (NVH) 23.36.

400m - 1 David Brown (NVH) 51.08; 3 Stuart Haw (PAC) 58.86.

1500m - 1 James Whitehead (PAC) 4.19.28.

5,000m - 2 Stuart Haw (PAC) 15.43.88; 7 Jon Peet (PAC) 17.47.90.

Long Jump - 1 Joel Grenfell (PAC) 6.94.

Shot - 1 Martin Tinkler (NVH) 14.89; 2 Simon Achurch (NVH) 11.93; 6 Martin Gardner (March) 9.83.

Discus - 1 Martin Tinkler (NVH) 40.29; 3 Simon Achurch (NVH) 30.01; 4 Martin Gardner (March) 28.90.

Hammer - 1 Simon Achurch (NVH) 42.04.

Javelin - 2 Simon Achurch (NVH) 43.41.

Under 20 Men

400m - 1 Benjamin Mace (NVH) 58.08.

800m - 1 Daniel Mees (PAC) 1.53.33; 3 Benjamin Mace (NVH) 2.18.27.

1500m - 1 Daniel Mees (PAC) 4.01.74; 3 Edwin Flack (KSP) 5.18.02.

Triple Jump - 1 Will Mann (KSP) 12.62.

Under 17 Men

100m - 2 Alex Alcock (KSP) 12.16, 4 Tomi Ogunyoye (NVH) 12.26; 6 Laurence Wood (KSP) 12.26.

200m - 3 Tomi Ogunyoye (NVH) 25.28.

400m - 3 Laurence Wood (KSP) 56.12; 4 Dominic Fitzharris (PAC) 58.37.

800m - 4 Luis Turner (PAC) 2.11.37; 5 Nathan Copland (PAC) 2.15.82; 6 Jacob Fox (PAC) 2.17.37.

High Jump - 2 Tomi Ogunyoye (NVH) 1.65; 4 Matthew Wouldham (KSP) 1.55; 5 Joseph Brown (KSP) 1.45.

Triple Jump - 2 Harry Smith (NVH) 10.91.

Shot - 1 Kai Harrison (NVH) 12.35; 2 Callum Robertson (NVH) 11.20.

Discus - 2 Kai Harrison (NVH) 34.59.

Under 15 Boys

100m - 3 Stephen Alcock (KSP) 12.80; 8 Nikolaos Adrian Tirchineci (PAC) 13.76.

200m - 1 Luke Phillips (PAC) 26.31; 5 Dylan Tomaselli (NVH) 28.73; 6 Dylan Phillips (PAC) 30.88.

300m - 3 Dylan Tomaselli (NVH) 44.63; 4 Jack Garrod (KSP) 46.68; 6 Jack Jackson (NVH) 50.94.

800m - 3 Luke Welch (PAC) 2.28.10; 6 Jack Jackson (NVH) 2.36.17; 8 Connor Cassar (NVH) 2.46.17.

1500m - 8 Owen Wilkinson (NVH) 4.48.40; 12 Sam Garner (NVH) 4.55.60; 13 Sam Jarratt (KSP) 5.04.24; 14 Matthew Church (NVH) 5.14.62; 15 Edward Cox (KSP) 5.48.17; 16 Daniel Froggit (KSP) 5.51.72.

High Jump - 3 Luke Phillips (PAC) 1.55; 5 Stephen Alcock (KSP) 1.50.

Long Jump - 4 Nikolaos Adrian Tirchineci (PAC) 4.87.

Shot - 5 George Harrison (NVH) 7.65.

Discus - 4 George Harrison (NVH) 23.73.

Javelin - 2 George Harrison (NVH) 27.10.

Under 13 Boys

100m - 1 Nathaneal Bailey (KSP) 13.70; 2 Max Roe (PAC) 13.96; 3 Charlie Molyneux (NVH) 14.75; 4 Francis Buckle (KSP) 15.07; 5 Edward Judd (PAC) 15.50; 6 Oliver Barden (PAC) 15.62.

200m - 1 Freddie House (NVH) 30.31; 4 Jack Clair (KSP) 34.87; 5 Luke Gardner (March) 34.89; 6 Marcus Buckle (KSP) 38.29.

800m - 4 Kai Chilvers (NVH) 2.32.18; 5 Freddie House (NVH) 2.34.18; 8 Oliver Barden (PAC) 2.43.36; 10 Francis Buckle (KSP) 2.45.60; 11 Edward Judd (PAC) 2.45.70.

1500m - 8 Edward Judd (PAC) 5.36.53; 9 Oliver Taylor (Wisbech GS) 5.43.37.

Long Jump - 1 Max Roe (PAC) 4.39; 2 Francis Buckle (KSP) 3.89; 5 Oliver Barden (PAC) 3.52; 8 Lucas Nicholson (KSP) 2.85; 9 Marcus Buckle (KSP) 2.83.

Shot - 1 Ashton Webb (Wisbech GS) 7.06; 5 Luke Gardner (March) 3.49.

Javelin - 2 Matthew Simpson (PAC) 20.52; 6 Lucas Nicholson (KSP) 13.22.

Senior Women

100m - 2 Gemma Scales (NVH) 15.10.

200m - 1 Georgie Ivens (NVH) 25.86; 3 Nichola Gibson (PAC) 28.31; 4 Gemma Scales (NVH) 31.57.

400m - 1 Nichola Gibson (PAC) 63.55.

1500m - 1 Emma Randall (NVH) 4.55.89; 3 Jade Watson (Werrington) 5.31.52.

Under 20 Women

100m - 2 Alexandra Pullan (NVH) 13.10.

200m - 3 Alexandra Pullan (NVH) 27.39.

400m - 3 Ellen Ellard (PAC) 66.41; 4 Georgia Hilton (KSP) 68.78.

800m - 1 Ellen Ellard (PAC) 2.34.24.

1500m - 5 Imogen Woodward (NVH) 5.39.12.

100m hurdles - 2 Jamelia Henson (PAC) 25.24.

Pole Vault - 1 Rosie Fresen (KSP) 2.80.

Long Jump - 1 Anna Wilkinson (KSP) 3.91.

Triple Jump - 1 Rosie Fresen (KSP) 9.54; 2 Anna Wilkinson (KSP) 8.28.

Shot - 1 Lydia Church (NVH) 9.79.

Discus - 1 Lydia Church (NVH) 25.36.

Hammer - 2 Lydia Church (NVH) 32.56.

Under 17 Girls

100m - 3 Jessica Dixon-Walker (PAC) 13.68.

300m - 1 Kelsi Ellis (NVH) 43.46; 3 Katie Porter (NVH) 45.68.

800m - 4 Katie Porter (NVH) 2.35.59.

1500m - 2 Josie Fortune (NVH) 5.02.61; 3 Ellie Piccaver (NVH) 5.05.68.

80m hurdles - 1 Ellie Forrest (PAC) 12.85; 2 Georgie Ives-Lappin (PAC) 13.46; 3 Jessica Dixon-Walker (PAC) 13.99.

300m hurdles - 1 Ellie Forrest (PAC) 51.20.

High Jump - 1 Georgia Price (PAC) 1.55; 2 Harriet Fenton-Lake (PAC) 1.50.

Long Jump - 1 Jessica Dixon-Walker (PAC) 4.53.

Shot - 1 Ellie Forrest (PAC) 10.40; 2 Harriet Fenton-Lake (PAC) 10.01.

Javelin - 2 Harrier Fenton-Lake (PAC) 19.43.

Under 15 Girls

100m - 4 Jose Downer (NVH) 13.71; 5 Molly Fletcher (PAC) 13.82.

200m - 2 Elizabeth Taylor (PAC) 25.93; 4 Jose Downer (NVH) 28.01; 5 Molly Fletcner (PAC) 28.73.

300m - 1 Elizabeth Taylor (PAC) 42.17.

800m - 1 Ella Robinson (NVH) 2.28.31.

1500m - 3 Olivia Mead (NVH) 5.02.17; 4 Flo Brill (NVH) 5.03.63; 7 Katie Tasker (NVH) 5.23.59; 18 Pippa Payne (KSP) 6.38.98; 19 Nell Papworth (KSP) 6.40.02.

80m hurdles - 2 Charlotte Dunstone (PAC) 13.63; 5 Charlotte Bennett ((PAC) 16.19.

High Jump - 3 Charlotte Bennett (PAC) 1.30.

Long Jump - 2 Jose Downer (NVH) 4.54; 8 Louise Chance (PAC) 4.00; 10 Mary Hilton KSP) 3.70.

Triple Jump - 2 Mary Hilton (KSP) 8.22.

Discus - 8 Megan Hatton (KSP) 9.58.

Javelin - 1 Louise Chance (PAC) 24.92; 7 Karla Sharratt (NVH) 17.73; 8 Charlotte Bennett (PAC) 16.93; 10 Katie Tasker (NVH) 11.52.

Under 13 Girls

100m - 2 Charley Woodworth (NVH) 14.24; 6 Elena Rivetti (PAC) 15.07.

200m - 3 Charley Woodworth (NVH) 31.2; 7 Olivia Bowden (KSP) 33.63.

800m - 6 Millie Pinguenet (KSP) 2.51.94; 10 Annika Moller-Green (KSP) 3.03.90.

1500m - 1 Lottie Hemmings (NVH) 5.21.41; 7 Lily Fiveash (March) 6.38.38; 9 Amy Jordan (KSP) 7.14.82.70m hurdles - 3 Elena Rivetti (PAC) 13.29; 4 Danni Owusu-Ansah (PAC) 13.43; 7 Millie Pinguenet (KSP) 15.27; 8 Grace Flaherty (KSP) 17.47.

Long Jump - 4 Elena Rivetti (PAC) 3.95; 8 Annika Moller-Green (KSP) 3.47; 16 Isabelle Lock (PAC) 2.84; 18 Lily Fiveash (March) 2.78; 19 Millie Pinguenet (KSP) 2.64; 20 Charlotte Gripton (KSP) 2.09.

KSP = King’s School, Peterborough.