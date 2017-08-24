Ferry Meadows proving to be a happy hunting ground for Haw

Former Nene Valley president Mike Barnsdale, who passed away five years ago, was an enthusiastic road racer and would have appreciated the talent on show in the fourth running of his memorial race, the Barney 5k, held at Ferry Meadows.

Stuart Haw from Peterborough AC broke free from the pack mid-race to win in an impressive time of 15:24.

Barney Memorial 5k race action.

Ferry Meadows has proved to be a happy hunting ground for the 23 year-old, who won the 2016 Peterborough Grand Prix title.

Chris Wright of Bedford AC finished second in 15:47 and was followed in by a procession of Peterborough AC athletes with Ben Heron third in 16:00 just ahead of clubmates Shaun Walton and James Whitehead.

The current Peterborough Grand Prix champion, Nene Valley Harrier Michael Channing, had a rare off-day placing seventh in 16:20.

As is often the case, Nene Valley dominated the ladies race with 50 year-old Philippa Taylor winning comfortably with an 18:47 clocking.

More action from the Barney Memorial 5k race.

Ruth Jones took the runners-up spot in a time of 19:40, three seconds ahead of Peterborough AC’s Chloe Findlay in third.

Nene Valley teenager Josie Fortune came home fifth in 20:13, one second ahead of her 51 year-old team-mate Lindsay Lister.

The course has a reputation for being fast, and it proved to be so with 32 of the 186-strong field claiming personal bests.

THORNEY 5

Athletes from Peterborough AC and Nene Valley Harriers were out in force at the popular Thorney 5 on Sunday.

Despite the race win going to Matthew Kingston-Lee of Grantham AC, who crossed the line in 27:31, the two big city clubs took many of the prizes available on the day.

Bretton chip shop owner Rob Brownlee of Nene Valley took the runners-up spot with a time of 27:40, having lost out to Kingston-Lee in the late stages after the two athletes had battled for the lead throughout the race.

The event took place on an uncharacteristically calm day, on a fenland course notorious for its strong winds.

Peterborough AC’s John Pike finished third, six seconds behind Brownlee, and led his club to the team prize with Kirk Brawn sixth and Danny Snipe eighth joining him on the podium.

It was a familiar story in the ladies race with Philippa Taylor winning, and Nene Valley taking the team honours.

Taylor won in a time of 31:01 well clear of second-placed Bethany Everson of Fenland Running Club who finished second with a 32:14 clocking. March AC veteran Toni Alcaraz came in third just five seconds behind Everson.

Laura Grimer and Sophie Wilkinson-Hargate finished sixth and seventh to ensure Nene Valley collected the team prize.

Max James of Bourne Town Harriers won the 3k Fun Run in 10:52 followed by Nene Valley Harrier Chelsie Bole in 11:48.

KIMBOLTON HALF-MARATHON

Peterborough AC’s RAF officer Steve Robinson flew to third place in the Kimbolton Castle Half-Marathon on Sunday in a time of 1:14.44.

Caroline Woods of Yaxley AC enjoyed a fine run, finishing as second lady home in 1:30.06.

BRITISH MILERS CLUB

Stamford-based Aaron Scott narrowly missed out on a 10,000m personal best, finishing 11th in the British Milers Club meeting at Stretford on Saturday.

The former Nene Valley man’s time of 30:15.26 was just under nine seconds outside his PB, which he set back in 2014.