ENGLISH SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Rawlins cruises into the final

City sprinter Ronan Rawlins scorched to victory at the English Schools Championships today (July 7).

The Nene Valley Harrier, running in a Cambridgeshire vest, won his heat in the intermediate boys 100m in 11.01 to take his place in tomorrow’s final at the Alexander Stadium.

Rawlins is ranked five in the UK with a personal best (PB) of 10.8.

The other two heats were won by Manchester’s Daniel Afolabi in 10.79 and Sussex’s Bailey Wright in 10.88.

Another of our highly ranked local sprinters, William Hughes from Spalding, sailed safely through the first round of the intermediate boys 200m.

The UK number two from Nene Valley Harriers, who claimed the silver medal for Lincolnshire in the same event last year, was second in his heat in 22.30 to comfortably make tomorrow morning’s semi-finals.

Megan Ellison just missed out on the senior girls 800m final.

Lewis Davey from Peterborough AC provided the second local win of the day when storming home first in his intermediate boys 400m heat.

Davey, running for Lincolnshire, clocked 49.30. He is ranked two in the UK with a PB of 48.8.

Another Nene Valley Harrier through to a final tomorrow is Freddie Fraser, representing Lincolnshire. He finished second in his heat of the junior boys 80m hurdles in 11.47.

Daniel Mees of Peterborough Athletic Club was a silver medallist for Cambridgeshire in the senior boys 800m last year and he’s through to the final again.

Third place in his heat in 1.55.81 was enough to see him through to tomorrow’s decider.

There were, however, a lot of early exits for local athletes.

In the sprints Callum Winchester-Wright (Nene Valley Harriers) failed to make it through the heats of the senior boys 100m after finishing seventh in 11.26 and it was a similar story for clubmates William Kong and Fran Fenwick. Kong was seventh in his junior boys 100m heat in 11.95 and Fenwick was also seventh in her junior girls 100m heat in 13.14.

Flo Brill (Nene Valley Harriers) was also eliminated in the heats of the junior girls 1500m after finishing 12th in 5.02.63 while Jamelia Henson (Peterborough AC) just missed out on a place in the senior girls 100m hurdles final after finishing third in her heat in 15.30.

Megan Ellison (Nene Valley Harriers) was fourth in her heat of the senior girls 800m in 2.13.07 and narrowly missed qualifying for her final.

Aaron Hunt (Nene Valley Harriers) failed to make it through the intermediate boys 1500m heats. He was 13th in 4.12.49.