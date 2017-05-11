EASTEN YOUNG ATHLETES LEAGUE: Record-breaker Capes is the new number one as Nene Valley youngsters start well

Nene Valley got their Eastern Young Athletes’ League season off to a fine start in the opening fixture at the Embankment Track (May 14), finishing second behind last seasons unbeaten champions Ipswich AC.

Consistency was the name of the game with all the Nene Valley age group teams finishing in the top three, with the exception of the under 17 girls.

Georgia Price of Peterborough Athletic Club in high jump action at the Eastern Young Athletes League meeting at the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

The meeting featured some outstanding performance from the Nene Valley youngsters and a highlight was the provided by Donovan Capes who threw the discus a record breaking 29.07m which puts him at number one in the under 13 UK rankings.

Other throwers also performed superbly, and under 17 boys Kai Harrison who hurled the discus 45.10m and Luke Taylor with a javelin throw of 52.71 both achieved English schools qualifying distances.

The under 13 girls enjoyed a stack of PB’S in the middle distance events. Amelia Divine 2.43.1 and Alexa Boole 2.50.2 beat their previous fastest 800m times as did 1500m runners Lottie Hemmings 5.26.1 and Josie Knight 5.43.8.

Katie Marsh took part in three events and came away with three PB’s including a 3.84m long jump.

Action from the Under 15 girls race in the Eastern Young Athletes meeting. Photo: David Lowndes.

Under 15 Danielle Pusey won the Hammer with a throw of 21.61m and there were also winning performances from Roseanna Clarke in the shot, high jumper Emily Davis and long jumpers Katie Calcutt and Megan Williams.

under 17 long jumper Jasmine Allen won with a 5.25m leap, and high jumper Ffion Lewis was also a winner.

The Harriers also scored heavily in the 800 and 1,500m with fine runs from Amber Park, Katie Porter, Josephine Fortune and Ellie Piccaver.

Theo Briston achieved a sprint double at under 13 level, winning the 100m in 13.4 and the 200m in 27.9. William Kong won the boys under 15 200m with a 24.9 clocking and George Harrison pulled of a discus and Javelin winning double.

There was a massive under 17 win for Aarron Hunt on his league debut, as he finished 11 seconds clear of the field with a 1,500m time of 4:17.3. William Hughes and Ronan Rawlings dominated the sprints with two wins apiece in the 100m and 200m.

There were also victories for B string discus thrower Charles Hughes and Bartosz Wozincki in the javelin.

Results: Ipswich 800, NVH 678, Basildon 623, Stevenage 621.5, Team Norfolk 411, PAC 404.5.